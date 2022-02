The nominations are out for the 94th Academy Awards. You can see the lists in the animation and vfx categories here. Read on for our analysis of the animation nominees. This category has thrown up precisely zero surprises. Disney’s three big 2021 features are all in, as is Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. the Machines and the much-garlanded European documentary Flee (distributed by Neon and Participant). These films have been nominated and awarded time and again this season, leaving barely any room for others to make their mark.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO