A Florida man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly shot at drivers in a series of road rage shootings in Central Florida over the past few weeks, authorities said. Emanuel Dandre Bullard, 19, was booked into Orange County Jail and is facing charges in four separate incidents in the Orlando area dating back to December, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office affidavits. Authorities had said they were looking for the driver of a black Mercedes, possibly a C250.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO