What do hole-out odds have in common with earthquakes and the number of lifetime sexual partners of the average Swede? Read on for the punch line. At last year’s U.S. Open, at Torrey Pines, Louis Oosthuizen needed to hole a 69-yard shot from the fairway to force a playoff with Jon Rahm. What were his odds, I wondered? The history of professional golf is peppered with famous hole-outs. Larry Mize holed out from 45 yards to win the 1986 Masters. Four years later, Robert Gamez jarred a 7-iron from 176 yards to capture the Arnold Palmer Invitational. To Greg Norman, who was victimized by both of those shots, hole-outs must have seemed remarkably common. But just how likely are they from the fairway or from the tee of a par 3?

