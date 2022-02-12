St.Tammany school bus drivers call in sick Friday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — St. Tammany Parish Public Schools announced that 62 bus drivers called in sick on Friday afternoon.

14 of the 55 schools in St Tammany Parish were impacted.

According to STPPS, principals at those 14 schools used robocalls to ask parents to pick up their kids.

The kids who couldn’t be picked up arrived home later than usual as the remaining drivers covered multiple bus routes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.