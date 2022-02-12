ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

St.Tammany school bus drivers call in sick Friday afternoon

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n7Fgz_0eCNDRgG00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — St. Tammany Parish Public Schools announced that 62 bus drivers called in sick on Friday afternoon.

14 of the 55 schools in St Tammany Parish were impacted.

Man accused of strangling and killing autistic and disabled man

According to STPPS, principals at those 14 schools used robocalls to ask parents to pick up their kids.

The kids who couldn’t be picked up arrived home later than usual as the remaining drivers covered multiple bus routes.

Trials underway for new pill to fight COVID-19 Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Education
County
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Bus Routes#Tammany#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WGNO

WATCH: Tandem floats must have these new safety barriers

For the first time this year, New Orleans safety officials have a new requirement for tandem floats that they hope will save lives. Every tandem float that rolls during Carnival must have heavy-duty cargo netting between the two floats, on both sides of the hitch, to prevent parade-goers from trying to cross between them. In 2020, a woman was killed as she tried to cross between two tandem floats in the Nyx parade.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy