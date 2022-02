For the past five months, the nomination of Deborah Lipstadt to be U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism has languished as Republicans on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee have refused to agree to give her a hearing. This delay is particularly concerning because fighting antisemitism is an American national priority. Yet Senate Republicans have put partisanship ahead of the safety of Jews around the world. This is a grave mistake, and our country is less safe because Republicans have delayed the confirmations of Lipstadt and so many other foreign policy nominees.

