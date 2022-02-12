Pitt Women's Lacrosse wins first game in program history

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) The newest University of Pittsburgh team made their long awaited debut today, when the Pitt women’s lacrosse team took on Duquesne University.

The Panthers got off to a great start as a team by collecting an overtime victory over the Dukes by a score of 9-8.

Jeff Hathhorne filling in for Paul Zeise talked to head coach Emily Boissenneault following the victory.

Boissenneault discussed how it was a day full of emotions and she’s proud of her group.

“We talked a lot about emotions and nerves,” Boissenneault said. “For our girls to stay so poised and controlled… it was huge for us.”

The Panthers had to keep their heads in the game and not get caught up in the nerves, as they played from tied or behind for most of the match.

The crowd on hand at Highmark Stadium were behind the Panthers the whole time, no matter the score.

“We had the fans right behind us, and for them to be cheering and have faith in us as the game got tight,” Boissenneault said. “It felt like we were in control.”

The Panthers ended up taking control and their first victory in overtime.

Going forward, Boissenneault wants the lacrosse team to continue to grow and raise expectations.

“I just want to create a place where everybody feels valued and inspired.”

Noting that she wants to “Create a culture that can last.”

Friday night was just the first game of the team’s first season and everyone in that locker rooms hopes it’s the beginning of a long and successful legacy.

“Creating a program isn’t just about one year,” Boissenneault said. “It’s about creating opportunities for years to come.”

It was a long wait for the Panthers and getting their team on the field; The University announced they would be adding the team in Nov. of 2018 and Boissenneault was hired in June of 2019.

Now, in 2022, the team is here and they are ready for the challenge of a full ACC season.