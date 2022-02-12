ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden meets with senators amid search for SCOTUS nominee

By Alexandra Limon
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3idhT0_0eCN9TY500

President Biden is expected to announce who he will nominate to the Supreme Court this month after vowing to nominate the first Black woman to the high court.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

State attorneys general are reining in a lawless Biden administration

Since its adoption, the Constitution has expected states to provide a check on the federal government. Those checks are often delivered by the states’ chief law enforcement officials. State attorneys general such as ourselves are sworn to uphold the law and to act as the tip of the spear...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
NBC News

Biden to host Senate Judiciary Democrats to discuss Supreme Court nominee process

Following the announcement of Supreme Court Justice Breyer’s resignation, President Biden is set to host Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss the review process for his nominees. NBC News’ Kristen Welker explains what’s on the agenda for the meeting and whether the president has reached out to any Republican senators.Feb. 10, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Senate grills Biden’s nominee for U.S. Central Command

President Biden’s nominee to lead U.S. Central Command told lawmakers Tuesday that America should not lose sight of the Middle East even as the nation’s geopolitical focus has shifted to the Indo-Pacific region and Eastern Europe. The Middle East and Afghanistan remain zones of uncertainty with key U.S....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
kciiradio.com

Sen. Grassley Shares About SCOTUS Meeting with President Biden

Senator Charles Grassley, ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, recently met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss the nomination process to fill a Supreme Court seat following the announcement of Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement. The 83-year-old justice announced his retirement this January effective...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotus Nominee#U S Supreme Court#Scotus#The Supreme Court
phl17.com

President Biden SCOTUS possible nominees short list

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Politics In Focus, we start with potential nominees to the Supreme Court. President Biden is contemplating his pick for the Supreme Court to replace Justice Stephen Breyer. Breyer has announced that he would step down when the court’s current term ends this summer. Reporter Craig Treadway tells...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Consults With Key Senators on Supreme Court Nominee (2)

President Joe Biden sought the advice of two key senators on his selection of a U.S. Supreme Court nominee as he digs into the legal and political considerations around the choice he’s planning to make in the coming weeks. Biden met with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman. Dick Durbin. and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Fox News

Montage: President Biden snaps at reporters

President Biden's habit for jawing with reporters continued last week as he called NBC's Lester Holt a "wise guy" for pointing out his past claims that inflation would be "temporary." While Biden's exchange with Holt, in a prerecorded interview that aired in full Sunday, was more genial, he's repeatedly demonstrated...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bloomberglaw.com

Biden’s Mine Safety Nominee Gets Senate Committee Approval

Former government mining attorney Christopher Williamson earned Senate committee approval Thursday to run the U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration. Williamson was advanced by the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee through a voice vote. It wasn’t immediately clear when he could get a confirmation vote...
U.S. POLITICS
KHON2

KHON2

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy