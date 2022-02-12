ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

No. 8 UConn bounces back from loss with 84-60 rout of DePaul

By PAT EATON-ROBB
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — No. 8 UConn showed once again that it knows how to bounce back from a defeat.

Dorka Juhasz scored 22 points, Christyn Williams added 20 and Aaliyah Edwards had 19 as the Huskies responded to their first conference loss in almost nine years with an 84-60 rout of DePaul on Friday night.

“Everybody took that (loss) really personal,” Juhasz said.

UConn, which fell by three points at home to Villanova on Wednesday, has not dropped consecutive games since the end of the 1992-93 season, a span of 1,044 games.

Aneesah Morrow had 20 points and 16 rebounds, and Deja Church added 17 points for DePaul (19-7, 11-4), which lost by two points to UConn in Chicago last month.

UConn outrebounded DePaul 47-37 this time around, outscored its opponent 62-30 in the paint and had 18 second-chance points to just seven for the Blue Demons.

Juhasz and Edwards, who combined for just six points and two rebounds against Villanova, accounted for 23 points by halftime in this one, leading the Huskies to a 42-29 lead at intermission.

The 60 points was the lowest total for DePaul this season. The Blue Demons shot just 33% (23 of 69) from the floor, including 24% (10 of 35) in the first half.

“I think that this game really came and showed how mature we can kind of bounce back on defense,” Edwards said. “The steals, the stops not letting them get second shots that really brought the momentum to our offense.”

The Huskies won despite playing a second straight game without injured starters Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Caroline Ducharme.

DePaul was without guard Sonya Morris, who was averaging just under 18 points before being injured in Sunday’s win over Providence. But coach Doug Bruno said that wasn’t an excuse for losing.

“We’re supposed to have people who can step up and play basketball in other people’s absences,” Bruno said “That’s what you’re supposed to do. They did. They had players step up and play.”

UConn improved to 21-1 all-time against DePaul, with the lone loss coming in the teams’ first meeting in 1983.

“Out goal tonight was to make history,” DePaul coach Doug Bruno said. “And we didn’t do a very good job of that.”

BIG PICTURE

DePaul: Morrow now has 18-consecutive double-doubles and 21 this season. She had 30 points and 14 rebounds last month against the Huskies.

UConn: Ducharme, who was averaging 12.6 points this season, missed her third straight game with a head injury. Nelson-Ododa missed her second straight game. UConn said she is dealing with a groin injury. Reigning national player of the year Paige Bueckers is still sidelined with a knee injury that has kept her out since early December.

INJURY UPDATE

Auriemma said Bueckers, who underwent surgery on Dec. 13 to repair the tibial plateau fracture and torn meniscus in her left knee, has not had any setbacks in her recovery and is doing more and more every day.

“She’s running more, she’s doing more basketball stuff on the court, but it just doesn’t involve a lot of cutting,” Auriemma said.

He said it will be up to Bueckers and her doctors to determine when she’ll be able to play again.

“Do I think she’s going to play this year? I do. I do. I really do. I’m not just hoping either, I think she’s gonna play.”

UConn forced 14 DePaul turnovers, leading to 20 points. The Huskies had just nine turnovers, leading to eight points for DePaul. The Huskies also had 20 points on the fast break to just four for the Blue Demons.

DePaul: The Blue Demons wrap up their road trip with a visit to Georgetown on Sunday.

UConn: The Huskies visit Marquette on Sunday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

