NFL

Rams to be without 1 offensive weapon in Super Bowl

By Larry Brown
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Los Angeles Rams will be without one of their offensive weapons during the Super Bowl. Tyler Higbee missed practice on Thursday due to his knee injury. On Friday, the Rams placed the tight end on injured reserve. Higbee hurt his knee during the...

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 116

Debby Mcgregor
2d ago

I hate to loose a main man , but I BELIEVE IN MY TEAM ITS NOT AN "I" its a "Team" . It's about knowing what to do when one of the others is hurt . I pray for fair Game , respect for all . Referees do your job ,not as favorites but as plays. May the best team win . I AM A TRUE RAM FAN , GO RAMS! LET'S CONTINUE TO DO THIS!

Reply(18)
12
Dave Syakovich
2d ago

If the Rams were to lose just because they're missing Tyler Higbee they likely were going to lose anyway...

Reply
20
Bill Gies
2d ago

the rams are going to take it. the officials and rest of the BLM DEMONCRATS, POLITICAINS ARE going to make sure that they will win.

Reply(9)
4
FanSided

3 people most to blame for Bengals losing Super Bowl 56 to Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals will need to reevaluate what happened in the final minutes of their Super Bowl 56 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The clock struck midnight on this year’s cinderella, as the Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the final minutes of Super Bowl 56, 23-20.
NFL
Hello Magazine

The heartbreaking details of Rams QB Matthew Stafford's wife's brain tumor revealed

All eyes will be on Matthew Stafford on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams quarterback hopes to lead his team to another Super Bowl victory – their first since 1999. Matthew was traded to the Rams in 2021 after holding the position of QB for the Detroit Lions, a team that will always hold a special place in the 34-year-old's heart following the support they gave him when his wife, Kelly, was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a rare non-cancerous brain tumor, in 2019.
NFL
firstsportz.com

“He’s a punk” Fans are not happy with Aaron Donald as a brawl breaks out in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald and his Los Angeles Rams defense are learning what it’s like to have to stop the magic of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. While they had a solid first half, they came out in the second and immediately gave up a big score to lose the lead they had. While there was some controversy to it, no flag was called for offensive pass interference and the Bengals score stood.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Arizona Cardinals#State Farm Stadium
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
countryliving.com

NFL Star Cooper Kupp Admits His Wife Anna Completely Inspired Him in His Career

L.A. Rams star Cooper Kupp has had a record-breaking season, helping his team reach the Super Bowl. In his fifth year in the league, he became only the fourth player in history to achieve the receiving triple crown by leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns, was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time, and won offensive player of the year.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady sends depressing tweet on Super Bowl Sunday

Tom Brady basically went to the Super Bowl every other year on average during his remarkable career, and he clearly expected this season to be no different. Brady shared a screenshot from his phone hours before kickoff of the Super Bowl. It appeared to show that he had set a reminder of what time he needed to arrive at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. Brady captioned the photo “Sh*t…”
NFL
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr’s Super Bowl dilemma

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The players have been preparing for the game for the past two weeks, but Odell Beckham Jr has another thing on his mind. The wide receiver is going to be a father any day...
NFL
The Spun

3 Trade Destinations For Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray

The social media “drama” between Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals reportedly has some actual substance behind it. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, there’s actual drama between the franchise quarterback and his team. “The odd vibe between the Cardinals and Kyler Murray...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Rumored To Be Considering Major Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback – well, probably. While Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for him to return. Brady, 44, is likely to stay retired, though...
NFL
StyleCaster

Joe Burrow’s Net Worth Includes His Impressive Rookie Contract—Here’s What He Makes With the Bengals

Whether we’re looking at his iced-out ‘fits or his exceptional rise from college football to the Super Bowl, Joe Burrow’s net worth today makes plenty of sense. But how much is he making, exactly? We’re diving into all the details of Burrow’s net worth below, but first, let’s take a quick look at his career so far. Long before he stunned football fans as a rookie quarterback, Burrow seemed destined for greatness as he was born in Ames, Iowa on December 10, 1996, to a family of athletes. His father, Jim Burrow, was a former Canadian Football League defensive back who...
NFL
