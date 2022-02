The Biden administration has concluded that a new Russian military offensive against Ukraine is “much more likely,” as one senior official put it, than a diplomatic resolution and could come within days. The United States and Europe could seek to forestall this through preemptive surrender, giving Putin control over Ukraine and a measure of security control over Moscow’s former empire in Europe. This is what the Kremlin is demanding, and achieving it through intimidation may be what Putin seeks now. But can the United States and Europe prevent an escalation of Putin’s war against Ukraine without consigning tens of millions of Europeans to Kremlin control or leaving them vulnerable to future Kremlin intimidation?

