JYP Entertainment has released PCR test results for some of the ITZY members. Previously, it was revealed that Lia had tested positive for COVID-19 via a self-testing kit. However, on February 13 KST, it was announced that following that result, she visited the hospital to get tested again, and that morning, she found out she had tested positive via PCR as well. The agency stated that Lia had previously completed two rounds of vaccination and is now receiving home treatment in accordance with the guidelines of the quarantine authorities. She is currently only experiencing a mild cough.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO