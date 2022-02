Anyone following the Olympics knows that even the best skiers in the world miss a gate. Concord senior Savanah Shannon missed the second to last gate to get disqualified from the slalom, but she won her third straight individual giant slalom title at the Division I girls’ Alpine skiing championship at Gunstock, and blew away the field with a 36.70 second run in her second attempt of the afternoon slalom, the best of the day by more than two seconds.

CONCORD, NH ・ 12 HOURS AGO