Hornets Destroy Pistons, End Six-Game Skid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Hornets fell to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night by a 125-118 score. Just one night after setting a franchise record for points in a half (79), the Hornets were on the opposite end of the first half onslaught allowing 74 to the Grizzlies. The cold shooting returned and it allowed the Grizz to jump out to a 19-2 lead in the first five minutes of the game. Charlotte missed its first eleven shots from the perimeter but that wasn't the only problem on that end of the floor. Memphis really clogged the lane and made it difficult for the Hornets to even get to the rim. When they did manage to work it deep inside, the ball was turned over, shots were blocked, and point blank layups were missed.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO