Ducks' Sam Carrick: Unavailable Friday

Green contributed six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 103-93 victory over the Cavaliers. Green was a non-factor in the victory, especially when breaking down his fantasy game. After years of being a 12-team worthy specialist, age appears to have caught up with the veteran. Outside of occasionally popping off on the defensive end or from the perimeter, he typically offers very little in terms of productivity. Only those in deeper formats should consider him as a viable commodity.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO