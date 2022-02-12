ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kraken's Carson Soucy: Out again Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Soucy (lower body) is not in Friday's lineup against...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Starting Monday

Grubauer was the first goalie off at morning skate Monday, indicating he'll start in the evening against Toronto, Mike Benton of Sports Radio 950 KJR reports. Grubauer has posted a 12-18-4 record with a 3.09 GAA and .887 save percentage over 35 appearances this season. On the road, Toronto has gone 13-8-2 while averaging 3.57 goals for and 35.3 shots on goal, ranking third and second, respectively. The Maple Leafs also hold the fourth-best road power-play percentage at 26.6. Toronto is coming off back-to-back losses to Calgary on Thursday and Vancouver on Saturday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Not travelling on road trip

Oshie (upper body) will not be joining the upcoming road trip, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports. Oshie did not participate in Monday's practice, Regan adds. The 35-year-old has missed the last 12 games while dealing with an upper-body injury that he incurred in a 2-0 victory over the Islanders on Jan. 15. He has averaged 17:34 of ice time -- 3:19 during the man advantage -- and racked up 13 points over 18 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Pacers' Tristan Thompson: Quiet in 15 minutes

Thompson accumulated one point (0-3 FG, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds in 15 minutes during Sunday's 129-120 loss to Minnesota. For the second straight game since joining the Pacers, Thompson didn't make much of an impact on the stat sheet, but he saw 15 minutes of action off the bench, as was the case during his debut Friday against the Cavs. In a crowded Indiana frontcourt, Thompson likely won't play enough to work his way onto the fantasy radar.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gay: Doesn't practice Sunday

Gay (knee) didn't practice Sunday, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Gay has missed three consecutive games due soreness in his right knee and is danger of missing a fourth after not practicing Sunday. If he's unable to suit up again Monday, Eric Paschall would be a strong candidate for an increased role, though he's unlikely to provide adequate fantasy production.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' James Johnson: Questionable for Monday's contest

Johnson is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings due to a right knee contusion. Johnson suffered the knee injury during Saturday's loss to the Clippers and is in jeopardy of missing additional contests. If he's unable to suit up, Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown are both candidates for increased roles off the bench.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Underwhelms in start Saturday

Green contributed six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 103-93 victory over the Cavaliers. Green was a non-factor in the victory, especially when breaking down his fantasy game. After years of being a 12-team worthy specialist, age appears to have caught up with the veteran. Outside of occasionally popping off on the defensive end or from the perimeter, he typically offers very little in terms of productivity. Only those in deeper formats should consider him as a viable commodity.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Doesn't practice Saturday

Collins (heel) didn't participate in practice Saturday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports. Collins was removed from Friday's game against San Antonio due to right heel pain. His status for Sunday's matchup against the Celtics isn't yet clear, but his absence from practice isn't encouraging. If the 24-year-old is unable to suit up, Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Knox should see increased work.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Seth Curry: Officially out Saturday

Curry (trade pending) is out Saturday against the Heat, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. As expected, Curry will have to wait until Monday against the Kings at the earliest to make his Nets debut. While James Harden is obviously out since he's now a 76er, Kyrie Irving will be available Saturday since it's a road game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen: Limited at practice

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Markkanen (ankle) was limited during Monday's practice, and he's unsure if he will play Tuesday against the Hawks, Evan Dammarell of WKYC 3 News Cleveland reports. Markkanen has missed 10 straight games due to a right ankle sprain, but he appears close to making a return...
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Tired performance Saturday

Love finished with two points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 17 minutes during Saturday's 103-93 loss to the 76ers. Love struggled to get anything going in the loss, delivering one of his worst performances of the season. It's been an incredible reversal of fortunes for the veteran, picking himself off the canvas after seemingly coming towards the end of his career last season. The All-Star break can't come quick enough for Love who, perhaps more so than any of his teammates, could certainly do with a few days off. Looking ahead, he should remain a 12-team asset the rest of the way despite coming off the bench.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Pulled in loss to Leafs

Grubauer allowed three goals on 11 shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs. Grubauer was pulled after the first period, though Chris Driedger hardly fared any better over the final 40 minutes. The 30-year-old Grubauer has gone 3-4-0 with 17 goals allowed in his last seven appearance. For the season, the German has 12-19-4 with a 3.15 GAA and an .885 save percentage in 36 outings. The Kraken begin a three-game road trip Thursday in Winnipeg.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Carson Soucy: Remains out Monday

Soucy (lower body) will not participate in Monday's contest versus Toronto, Mike Benton of Sports Radio 950 KJR reports. Soucy is still a few days away from returning, Benton adds. The 27-year-old has missed the last seven games while dealing with a lower-body injury. He will be day-to-day going into Thursday's game against Winnipeg.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Practices Sunday

Gobert (calf) participated in practice Sunday, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Gobert has missed nine consecutive contests due to a left calf strain, but he's trending in the right direction for Monday's meeting with Houston after going through practice Sunday. If he's able to suit up, Udoka Azubuike's role will decrease significantly.
NBA

