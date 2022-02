The Super Bowl is the moment where nearly 100 million Americans tune their attention to one channel to watch the greatest game of the year. In the past, there used to be only one way to watch – cable television. Nowadays, we have streaming services and alternatives to check into the biggest sporting event of the year. This year, you definitely won’t want to miss the game between the Cincinnati Bengals, as they try to secure their first Super Bowl Title ever, while they battle the Los Angeles Rams for the Lombardi Trophy.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO