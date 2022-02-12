ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ducks' John Gibson: Tending twine Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Gibson will get the starting nod at home against Seattle on Friday. Gibson has...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Tending twine Sunday

Jarry will start between the pipes for Sunday's road game versus New Jersey, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports. Jarry defeated the Devils in their last meeting, stopping 17 of 19 shots en route to a 3-2 victory Dec. 19. The 26-year-old has posted a 6-2-2 record with a 3.05 GAA and .906 save percentage over his last 10 appearances. New Jersey has earned a 10-11-3 record at home this season while averaging 31.9 shots on goal and 3.00 goals for.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine Saturday

Hellebuyck will be stationed between the pipe for Saturday's game in Nashville, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. Hellebuyck will start back-to-back games after stopping 31 of 35 shots in Friday's overtime loss to Dallas. The 28-year-old is now 15-15-7 on the year with a disappointing 2.85 GAA and .912 save percentage. He's appeared in 31 of Winnipeg's last 34 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Dakota Joshua: Finds twine Saturday

Joshua scored a goal and added three hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks. Joshua's tally at 11:31 of the first period stood as the game-winner in a lopsided matchup. He's played in the Blues' last two games, relegating Tyler Bozak to healthy-scratch status. Joshua has two goals, three assists, 16 shots on net, 52 hits and a plus-6 rating in limited action, though the veteran Bozak should eventually return to at least a timeshare for the fourth-line center spot if all of the Blues' forwards stay healthy.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Tending twine Monday

Nedeljkovic will get the starting nod Monday in Minnesota. Nedeljkovic has struggled a bit since the start of January, posting a 3.09 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 14 games. He's now 14-13-5 on the year with a .910 save percentage. The 26-year-old is sporting a .915 save percentage on the road despite a 5-7-2 record. Nedeljkovic will face a tough test against the Wild, the league's third-highest scoring team on a per-game basis.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twine#Seattle#Gaa#931
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Bulges twine in win

Muzzin scored a goal, logged three hits, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-2 win over the Kraken. Muzzin tallied late in the third period, so his goal wasn't that important in a fairly dominant win. It was his first point in three games after he missed seven to a concussion. The 32-year-old is more of a defensive blueliner -- he's at 12 points, 54 shots on net, 79 hits, 51 blocks and a minus-3 rating in 38 contests this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Nets' James Johnson: Questionable for Monday's contest

Johnson is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings due to a right knee contusion. Johnson suffered the knee injury during Saturday's loss to the Clippers and is in jeopardy of missing additional contests. If he's unable to suit up, Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown are both candidates for increased roles off the bench.
NBA
CBS Sports

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Not travelling on road trip

Oshie (upper body) will not be joining the upcoming road trip, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports. Oshie did not participate in Monday's practice, Regan adds. The 35-year-old has missed the last 12 games while dealing with an upper-body injury that he incurred in a 2-0 victory over the Islanders on Jan. 15. He has averaged 17:34 of ice time -- 3:19 during the man advantage -- and racked up 13 points over 18 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Underwhelms in start Saturday

Green contributed six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 103-93 victory over the Cavaliers. Green was a non-factor in the victory, especially when breaking down his fantasy game. After years of being a 12-team worthy specialist, age appears to have caught up with the veteran. Outside of occasionally popping off on the defensive end or from the perimeter, he typically offers very little in terms of productivity. Only those in deeper formats should consider him as a viable commodity.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen: Limited at practice

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Markkanen (ankle) was limited during Monday's practice, and he's unsure if he will play Tuesday against the Hawks, Evan Dammarell of WKYC 3 News Cleveland reports. Markkanen has missed 10 straight games due to a right ankle sprain, but he appears close to making a return...
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Tired performance Saturday

Love finished with two points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 17 minutes during Saturday's 103-93 loss to the 76ers. Love struggled to get anything going in the loss, delivering one of his worst performances of the season. It's been an incredible reversal of fortunes for the veteran, picking himself off the canvas after seemingly coming towards the end of his career last season. The All-Star break can't come quick enough for Love who, perhaps more so than any of his teammates, could certainly do with a few days off. Looking ahead, he should remain a 12-team asset the rest of the way despite coming off the bench.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Seth Curry: Officially out Saturday

Curry (trade pending) is out Saturday against the Heat, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. As expected, Curry will have to wait until Monday against the Kings at the earliest to make his Nets debut. While James Harden is obviously out since he's now a 76er, Kyrie Irving will be available Saturday since it's a road game.
NBA

