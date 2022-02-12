ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Behind China-South Korea skating row, a deeper cultural rift

By KIM TONG-HYUNG - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 3 days ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Chinese and South Korean short-track speedskating fans are duking...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

U.S., South Korea and Japan to discuss North Korea following missile tests

Leaders from the United States, South Korea and Japan will meet in Hawaii to discuss North Korea after it launched a record number of missiles last month. Meanwhile, the North Korean government is acknowledging a "food crisis" in the country. Soo Kim, a policy analyst at the RAND Corporation, joins CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss the situation.
MILITARY
Reuters

International rescue on standby at the Beijing Games

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Veteran skier Richard Wyne spends almost every day out on the snow at the Beijing Games but he is not here as an athlete or a coach. Instead, Wyne leads a small group of expert rescuers who are on the frontlines keeping Olympians safe on the slopes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFMZ-TV Online

Virus Outbreak South Korea

S. Korean COVID deaths rise, hope rests on high booster rate. South Korea is reporting its most COVID-19 deaths in a month as the U.S. advises Americans to avoid traveling to the country grappling with a omicron surge. The country reported 61 deaths Tuesday and its 57,000 new cases were another one-day record. While the omicron variant so far seems less likely to cause serious illness or death, the greater scale of the outbreak is fueling concerns that hospitalizations and fatalities could spike. A health ministry official says hospital resources are stable, with less than 27% of COVID-19 intensive care units occupied. South Korea has a high vaccination rate, with nearly 58% of the population having received boosters, so officials hope that will prevent hospital systems from buckling.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rift#Seoul#South Koreans#Ap#Chinese
thedallasnews.net

Anti-China Sentiment Erupts in South Korea Ahead of Vote

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Animosity toward China, which has long simmered in South Korea, exploded into the open this week following a pair of controversies during the Winter Olympics in Beijing. It began when a woman dressed in a pink hanbok, a traditional Korean dress, carried a Chinese flag while...
CHINA
Benzinga

SES AI Expands in South Korea

SES AI Corp (NYSE: SES) has incorporated its subsidiary SES Korea and plans to build a pre-production facility in South Korea. SES Korea will be SES's second major operation outside of the United States, after SES Shanghai. SES Korea expects to have approximately 50 employees by the end of 2022.
BUSINESS
duke.edu

Flag of the Week: South Korea

South Korea occupies the southern half of the Korean peninsula, bordered by North Korea to the north. The circle in the center of the South Korean flag symbolizes balance (yin and yang). The flag also features four trigrams, which together represent the principles of harmony and harmony. Fast Facts. Area:...
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Trumann Democrat

EXPLAINER: Competing for 'another' country is nothing new

BEIJING (AP) — U.S.-born athletes have taken center stage at the Winter Olympics in Beijing — for the host country, that is, generating scrutiny of nationality-switching. Eileen Gu, the prodigious — and, depending on who you ask, prodigal — freestyle skier who chose to compete for her mother's native China over her native U.S., has drawn critical coverage that has at times veered into plain racism and misogyny.
SPORTS
Trumann Democrat

Russia's Olympic doping case helps China skirt dicey topics

BEIJING (AP) — Little more than a week ago, the questions from non-Chinese reporters at daily Olympics briefings were about sensitive things involving China — tennis player Peng Shuai, the government's treatment of Uyghur Muslims in the northwest, the efficiency of the anti-COVID “closed-loop system.”. These days,...
TENNIS
Trumann Democrat

Olympic skater's entourage could face trouble under US law

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Legal troubles for the coach and others in Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's orbit could emerge in the United States even after her doping case from the Beijing Games has been resolved. Anti-doping experts say the episode falls under the scope of a recently enacted...
U.S. POLITICS
Trumann Democrat

Asian shares mostly lower as markets watch Ukraine tensions

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday, echoing a decline on Wall Street, amid concerns about rising tensions in Ukraine over the thousands of Russian troops that have been amassing on their border. Japanese shares started with a boost from bargain-hunting after recent losses, but the buying...
WORLD
Coinspeaker

Metaverse ETFs on Rise in South Korea

With the metaverse EFTs making waves in South Korea, an increase in revenue is inevitable. Local and foreign Investors make about 70% of revenue in South Korea. The Metaverse exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a future internet replication, are now in high demand in South Korea. Business investors in the Technology Industry and other sectors are keying into the probable “internet successor.” The metaverse is a 3D digital idea that allows users access to several opportunities. It offers virtual experiences for online game players on video games like Fortnite, Pearl Abyss, and Minecraft. Also, it helps users connect with friends, conduct business activities, and so on. It is a digital platform that focuses on virtual and augmented reality, relevant now and in years to come.
STOCKS
Trumann Democrat

US women beat Finland 4-1, to face Canada in Olympic final

BEIJING (AP) — Hilary Knight could think of no better way to close the Beijing Games women’s hockey tournament than a rematch between the United States and — who else? — Canada with the gold medal on the line. During an Olympic tournament criticized for lacking...
SPORTS
Trumann Democrat

Blur from the bus: A visiting photographer's view of Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — Associated Press photographer Jae Hong had never visited Beijing. He's been here now for several weeks covering the Olympics, riding buses from his hotel to the venues, and the venues to the hotel. And not much more. But he still has scant evidence he's really in...
ENTERTAINMENT
Trumann Democrat

New Zealand's PM signals harsher stance on vaccine protest

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand's prime minister on Monday said protesters who oppose coronavirus mandates were using “intimidation and harassment," as authorities appeared to take a harsher stance toward the convoy of demonstrators that has disrupted the capital of Wellington for nearly a week. Police initially...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy