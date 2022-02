As a disabled mother of two, including a thirteen-year-old autistic son, Autumn Brooks is used to going the distance for effective medication. Brooks spent the better part of three years trying to make sure that her son Raven had legal access to medical marijuana at school. She started her campaign by educating herself on how cannabis affects autistic children, then advocated for autism to be added to Colorado’s list of acceptable conditions for medical marijuana use. After the Colorado Legislature did so in 2019, Brooks spent the next year securing a medical marijuana card for Raven and lobbying his school district to allow medical marijuana to be administered at the school.

