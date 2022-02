As the Biden border crisis rages into its second year, the administration is planning on releasing even more illegal immigrants into America. The plan is part of the new Alternatives to Detention program, aimed at reducing the government's use of private detention centers for illegals caught at the border. Under the program, migrants would be released with an ankle monitor or tracking device while they await court hearings, rather than be housed in a detention center.

