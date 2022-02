In a time when the Joe Rogan podcast is facing criticism, one other podcast is making waves over comments made by its host. James Carville (D), a Democratic strategist and host of the Politics War Room with James Carville & Al Hunt, directed comments at unvaccinated people, saying that he wished that lawmakers would “pass a law to make you immune from liability if you punch some unvaccinated person right in the face.” Citing that he is a top Democratic donor to Florida Rep. Val Deming’s (D) senatorial bid, the Rubio campaign has released a statement, criticizing Carville and Demings.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO