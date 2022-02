Click here to read the full article. To help small businesses, American Express has launched a number of programs over the last few years as part of its larger Backing Small Initiative — including Shop Small and Small Business Saturday. Now, with the “Services That Back Us” grant, the initiative is reaching out to offer support to the small businesses within the service industry.More from WWD3.1 Phillip Lim RTW Fall 2022Aknvas RTW Fall 2022Backstage at Laquan Smith RTW Fall 2022 In its announcement statement, Amex acknowledged that these businesses play a vital role in communities and lives and, at the same time, recognized...

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO