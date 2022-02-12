Longtime Enterprise HS coach will retire after 28 years

If you've ever been to a Streamwood girls basketball game, then you know that Sabres' coach George Rosner is a big fan of iconic musician Neil Diamond. Rosner blares Diamond music during every practice -- and even at games now and then -- and has been for 40-plus years. His...
As Sandra Jimenez was preparing Victoria West to take on Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Feb. 8, the longtime coach received a surprise. Following player introductions, assistant coach Jody Thompson introduced a group of dozens of former players as they walked through the gym doors at West. Some had flown in all the way from Virginia. Some hadn’t seen Jimenez in years.
CHICO, Calif. - Pleasant Valley High School from Chico won a national cheerleading championship over the weekend. The PV Vikings Varsity Cheer Team placed first in the large group non-tumbling category at the National High School Cheerleading Competition in Orlando, Florida. The varsity team is coached by Donna Henderson and Lexi Dunn.
Enterprise High School announced this week that the school has hired former Troy University running backs coach Cole Weeks to serve as the school’s new quarterbacks coach. Weeks was as part of former Troy coach Chip Lindsey’s coaching staff serving as the running backs coach in 2020 and 2021. He also served as tight ends coach in his first year with the Trojans in 2019.
No National Hockey League participation and a COVID-halted World Juniors have lent a mix of desperation and release to men's hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/contrasting-career-states-add-mens-hockey-drama-winter-olympics.
Calallen girls basketball coach Andrew Spencer never had a doubt that he wanted to follow his father into the coaching profession. Spencer, 28, decided to leave Lexington to return home and chase the dream of one day becoming like his dad. "I grew up in elementary school and the gym...
