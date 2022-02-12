ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Longtime Enterprise HS coach will retire after 28 years

actionnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnterprise High School Coach Jim Deaver will...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Victoria Advocate

Longtime coach Jimenez hangs it up after more than 1,000 games

As Sandra Jimenez was preparing Victoria West to take on Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Feb. 8, the longtime coach received a surprise. Following player introductions, assistant coach Jody Thompson introduced a group of dozens of former players as they walked through the gym doors at West. Some had flown in all the way from Virginia. Some hadn’t seen Jimenez in years.
VICTORIA, TX
actionnewsnow.com

Pleasant Valley H.S. Cheer Team wins national title

CHICO, Calif. - Pleasant Valley High School from Chico won a national cheerleading championship over the weekend. The PV Vikings Varsity Cheer Team placed first in the large group non-tumbling category at the National High School Cheerleading Competition in Orlando, Florida. The varsity team is coached by Donna Henderson and Lexi Dunn.
CHICO, CA
Troy Messenger

Former Troy coach lands at Enterprise High School

Enterprise High School announced this week that the school has hired former Troy University running backs coach Cole Weeks to serve as the school’s new quarterbacks coach. Weeks was as part of former Troy coach Chip Lindsey’s coaching staff serving as the running backs coach in 2020 and 2021. He also served as tight ends coach in his first year with the Trojans in 2019.
TROY, AL
