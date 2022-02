Just about a month ago, Pfizer scored its second huge win of the pandemic when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued another emergency use authorization to the company—this time for Paxlovid, a Covid-19 therapeutic shown to produce a reduction in risk of hospitalization or death by up to 88 percent if taken soon after the onset of symptoms. Within days, the federal government had ordered 20 million courses of Paxlovid, and Pfizer is expecting to make 80 million courses by the end of the year.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO