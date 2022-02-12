ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Face-To-Face Encounter Between Roman Reigns And Goldberg Set For 2/18 WWE SmackDown

By Gisberto Guzzo
Fightful
Fightful
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WWE SmackDown (2/18) Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Sami...

www.fightful.com

Financial World

Mickie James: "Ronda Rousey had some problems in WWE"

Interviewed by Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda, Mickie James shared a bit about Ronda Rousey's experience when she joined WWE in 2018, obviously having a background as a mixed martial arts fighter and not as a wrestler. "I think she got into the business really fast, considering where her background comes from.
WWE
Wrestling World

A relative of Roman Reigns joins WWE

In the recent and past history of WWE, there has been a Samoan family that more than any other has brought the best and most renowned athletes of that specific geographic context to the rings of the McMahon-owned federation, with the Anoa'i always bringing in their family name is high, a bit like the Hars in Canada or the Guerreros in Mexico.
WWE
PWMania

Vince McMahon Apparently Told Michael Hayes To Find Out Who Pooped On His Plane

Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed how Vince McMahon told Michael Hayes once to find out who took a dump on his private jet during this week’s Wrestling With Freddie episode. “Freebird calls me into his office, Michael Hayes. He says, ‘Freddie, I gotta ask you a question,’ and he looks concerned. I go ‘what’s up man?’ And he goes, ‘You didn’t, er, you didn’t take a poop on Vince’s plane did you?’ I said, ‘what are you talking about?’ He says, ‘there’s no poops on the plane.’ I said ‘of course, I didn’t, what are you talking about man, I didn’t even use the restroom.’
WWE
MMA Fighting

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker full fight video

The Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker full fight video showcases where Israel Adesanya first became UFC champion. In front of 57,127 fans at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, UFC middleweight interim champion Adesanya unified the belt with a second-round knockout of UFC champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 on Oct. 6, 2019.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Jared Cannonier Viciously Elbows Derek Brunson For Knockout Win – UFC 271 Results (Highlights)

A middleweight contest between Jared Cannonier and Derek Brunson is taking place now (Saturday, Feb. 12, 2021) at UFC 271. Cannonier misses with a leg kick. Brunson lands a body kick. Cannonier is the one advancing early on. Brunson level changes but Cannonier separates pretty quick. Brunson goes for the takedown again. Cannonier lands some elbows but Brunson doesn’t give up and eventually lands the takedown. Cannonier is able to get back to his feet though. Cannonier lands a leg kick. Brunson responds with a body kick and a straight left. Brunson shoots again and has Cannonier clinched up against the fence. Cannonier separates again. Brunson lands a left but sees his takedown attempt stuffed. Brunson doesn’t give up and has him clinched up against the fence. Brunson gets the body lock takedown and moves to full mount! Cannonier defends and has him in his half guard now. Cannonier is able to get back to his feet and just misses a head kick. Brunson catches and drops Cannonier with a right hand! Brunson sinks in the rear naked choke but Cannonier is able to survive until the bell!
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Announces He Is Getting Surgery

On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff informed he is going to have a minor surgery done on his finger. “I can’t extend my finger,” Bischoff said. “This other one is getting the same thing. It’s called Dupuytren’s Contracture. What it is, is on the inside of my hand is a growth of tissue that forms on the tendon that controls your fingers. I had it on this hand. I had it operated on and you can see the scars. It’s common.”
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#The Hall Of Famer#Universal#Elimination Chamber
ComicBook

Ronda Rousey's Upcoming WWE SmackDown Segment Reportedly Required Editing

Ronda Rousey will team with Naomi to face Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville in a tag team match at Elimination Chamber coming up this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Because of the long travel schedule, WWE has already taped this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, which featured a contract signing segment between the four women. Unfortunately, footage from the segment has already made its way online via fan recordings and it appears something went wrong with the interaction between Rousey and Flair.
WWE
theScore

Tuivasa scores walk-off KO over Lewis

Tai Tuivasa scored a highlight-reel finish of Derrick Lewis in the UFC 271 co-main event. Tuivasa knocked out Lewis at the 1:40 mark of the second round in a heavyweight bout Saturday night in Houston. The heavyweights exchanged massive shots throughout the fight before Tuivasa rocked Lewis and then face-planted...
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

The Miz Comments On Recent WWE Releases

In an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, WWE star The Miz was asked about WWE releasing several talents since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. The Miz admitted it was tough to watch colleagues and friends get released, with him pointing specifically to long-time friend and tag team partner, John Morrison. Ultimately, however, Miz concludes that you have to do what you have to do and try to be the best star you can be for the fans.
WWE
Fightful

Lita Set To Appear On 2/14 WWE Raw

The February 14 episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape. Less than one week before she challenges Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber, Lita is set to appear on the go-home edition of WWE Raw. Lita challenged Lynch to a match for the belt in...
WWE
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (2/14/22): Brock Lesnar Returns, Damian Priest Defends US Title Against AJ Styles + More!

— Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley alongside MVP make their way to the ring. Lashley says before he tries to walk into WrestleMania as WWE Champion, he has to win the most brutal match in WWE, the elimination chamber. Lashley says the chamber destroys lives and shortens careers...but so does he. Lashley says he's destroyed every single person who's stepped in front of him. MVP says he's done some calculations and the WWE Champion has a roughly 16% chance of winning the chamber and while that doesn't sound very good...until you factor in that Seth Freakin' Rollins, the phenomenal AJ Styles, Riddle, Austin Theory and not even The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar are almighty. MVP says when you factor in the almighty component, that 16% becomes 100% of leaving Elimination Chamber as the WWE Champion. Seth Rollins' music interrupts and he makes his way to the ring. Rollins says Lashley looks great but the bad news is he doesn't look as great as he does. Rollins says as of this moment, Lashley is the WWE Champion but the bad news is it won't be for very long. Rollins says nobody in the chamber can beat Lashley other then 'The Visionary' Seth Freakin' Rollins. MVP says if he keeps running is mouth, he won't even make it to the chamber. Riddle's music hits and here comes The Original Bro. Riddle asks Rollins if the elimination chamber is just one giant quiz bowl. Riddle says the last time he was in a tight spot like the chamber was in a gas station bathroom and he got out of that situation which makes him confident that he's going to win the chamber match and become WWE Champion. Riddle says after the chamber, he and Randy Orton will reclaim the RAW Tag Team Titles and he'll be a double champion. Riddle invites Lashley and MVP to he and Orton's 'Broga Party'. Riddle says Rollins can't come to the party because he needs to get ready for his match against Orton but since Lashley doesn't have a match tonight, he should throw on a toga and come to the 'Broga Party'. Austin Theory now comes out and says Vince McMahon taught him that apologies are just weaknesses and he's going to put all of Vince's theories to work in the chamber match and he'll become the WWE Champion...and of course, out comes AJ Styles. AJ asks Theory what he's talking about and Theory's lips have been shoved up Vince's ass for so long that he doesn't make sense anymore. AJ says that the odds aren't in anyone's favor and you don't walk out the same as you walked in when it comes to a match like the elimination chamber. AJ says nobody, including Lashley will stop him from having a defining WrestleMania moment. AJ says Riddle has a sweet toga and much like Riddle, he has a chance to become a double champion because he faces Damian Priest tonight for the US Title and when he wins the chamber, he'll get the WWE Title as well. Riddle invites AJ to his 'Broga Party', Lashley interrupts, says Theory's too wet behind the ears to compete, calls Rollins a fake visionary because if he was a visionary, he would've already foreseen that he won't win the chamber, he tells Riddle to get off his high come back to reality and then tells AJ that he hates to break it to him, but he's not getting his WrestleMania moment. Lashley calls out Brock Lesnar and The Beast makes his way to the ring. Lesnar gets in the ring, takes off his jacket and hat, laughs at Theory and puts it on him then gets into Lashley's face. Theory attacks Lesnar who quickly dispatches him with a pair of German suplexes, the rest of the ring clears and Lesnar plants Theory with an F-5. Lesnar takes Theory's phone and takes a selfie with Theory's motionless body and we cut backstage where we see Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits. Montez says everyone in the chamber is in trouble except Brock Lesnar. Montez and Angelo run down tonight's card and then they turn their attention to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode and then make their way to the ring.
WWE
Fightful

Randy Orton Fell To The Floor Laughing At WWE Royal Rumble Error With Shane McMahon; More On Shane

Fightful has learned more about some of the issues surrounding Shane McMahon and the Royal Rumble, that led to him being on the outs with WWE. Fightful spoke with several people close to the WWE Royal Rumble match who uncovered some of the logic behind Shane McMahon's pitches, or lack thereof. Several sources have indicated that Shane McMahon specifically wanted to go on in a spot that would highlight him, with one even mentioning that he pitched the number one spot. However, we're told that Vince McMahon personally came along and said that he'd be making changes to the match and wouldn't be doing much of what Shane laid out.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Brock Lesnar Set For Monday’s Episode Of RAW

Brock Lesnar will be involved on RAW tomorrow night, as announced by WWE on Twitter. The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble winner will make his return to the red brand a few days before competing in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Below you...
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: Brock Lesnar Opens His Interview With Pat McAfee By Breaking a Table

Brock Lesnar gave an incredibly rare sit-down interview on The Pat McAfee Show this week, hyping up his match at Elimination Chamber this Saturday while talking about various aspects of his pro wrestling and MMA careers. The interview got off to a hilarious start as Lesnar (still wearing his trademark cowboy hat), accidentally broke the table in front of him as he sat down to speak. The whole incident caused everyone in the studio to burst out laughing, including "The Beast."
WWE
PWMania

LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – February 14, 2022. – The Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW opens live on Syfy as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. – We go right to the...
WWE
