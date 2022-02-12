Promo Released For Peacemaker Season Finale

You know a show is doing well when a second season is already being talked about before the first one is even done. Granted, a lot of folks tend to ask this question before the first season is even half-finished, but some do so with trepidation, wondering if there’s even a chance, while others are hoping that a second season will be blown out of the water without question. With Peacemaker, that question has already been answered by a lot of the fans, and it’s a resounding YES, they want a second season. How this came about is anyone’s guess since the character is a goofball with a great deal of skill and an arsenal that feels like it could rival the Punisher even on an off day. But whatever it is, Peacemaker is the kind of anti-hero that a lot of people want to see right now. It could have something to do with the numerous things that have happened over the years, or it could be that society feels that Peacemaker is letting off steam the way they’d like to, or it could be something entirely different.

