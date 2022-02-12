ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County Reports 1,273 More COVID Cases, 23 Deaths, Along with 47 New Hospitalizations

By Editor
 3 days ago
Drive-up testing for COVID-19. Courtesy CDC

Infections continued to trend down Friday as the San Diego County Health and Human Service Agency reported 1,273 new cases of COVID-19, but also 23 more deaths.

That brings local case totals to 722,683 since the pandemic began two years ago. The death toll grew to 4,894.

Meanwhile, more patients required hospital treatment – 47 – officials said Friday, and three others needed to be admitted to intensive-care units.

The county also reported the new seven-day rate for positive tests – 12.1% through Wednesday, down since last Sunday’s 14.6%. From Monday through Wednesday, the county recorded almost 80,000 test results locally.

California placed the statewide positivity rate for the past eight weeks at 8.3%.

Statewide, there have been 8.2 million COVID-19 cases, with 81,437 dead from the disease. Nationally, there have been 77.6 million cases, with 918,206 dead.

