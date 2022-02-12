A Look At "Death on the Nile" Cinaminute Movies

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IGN

Death on the Nile Video Review

Death on the Nile hits theaters on Feb. 11, 2022. Review by Siddhant Adlakha. It takes Death on the Nile far longer than it should to reach its most impactful moments, but actor-director Kenneth Branagh cares deeply enough about Detective Poirot to make it work. While serviceable as a murder mystery, and surprisingly plain as a story of opulence, the film ultimately succeeds when Branagh turns the camera away from the digital settings and occasionally fake supporting performances, and points it at himself.
MOVIES
SFGate

‘Death on the Nile’ and the Curious Case of the Accused-Cannibal Cancelled Movie Star

There are many mysteries swirling in and around Death on the Nile, director-star Kenneth Branagh’s second attempt, after 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express, to sell Agatha Christie’s master sleuth Hercule Poirot — and by extension, a larger Poirotverse — to a new generation of old people. (Let’s not kid ourselves here: This is a film franchise designed to appeal to adults who may or may not be interested in superheroes and droids but still want to go to movies that weren’t shot on iPhones, and it should be embraced as such.)
MOVIES
FanBolt.Com

‘Death on the Nile’ Movie Review: A Predictable Whodunit Film

Death on the Nile marks my first film review of 2022. Was it everything I hoped for. Meh. The film, which is finally releasing on February 11th, is arriving 2 years later than expected. Of course, the pandemic impacted that to some degree. 20th Century Fox got bought by Disney. And at one point, the studio reportedly considered reshooting the film with a different actor.
MOVIES
greensboro.com

Movie review: 'Death on the Nile' a dull riverboat outing

Contemporary blockbuster filmmaking is all about the origin story, so naturally, in “Death on the Nile,” his follow-up to the 2017 Agatha Christie mystery “Murder on the Orient Express,” director/star Kenneth Branagh details the nascence of one of his most fascinating recent screen creations: Hercule Poirot’s mustache.
MOVIES
FanBolt.Com

9 New Movies This Week: ‘Marry Me’, ‘Death on the Nile’, and More!

Rating: PG-13 Release Date: In theatres nationwide and the Peacock platform on Friday, February 11, 2022. Summary: In Marry Me, music superstars and power couple Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) and Bastian (Maluma) are about to be married in the event of the year. Seconds before the big event, Kat finds out that Bastian has cheated on her. As a result and before a live audience, Kat locks eyes with a stranger in the crowd, Charlie (Owen Wilson), and decides right then and there to marry him.
THEATER & DANCE
Idaho Mountain Express

At The Movies: The long-delayed 'Death on the Nile' runs aground

Kenneth Branagh's Agatha Christie adaptation "Death on the Nile" begins with a flashback to the trenches of World War I before shifting to 1930s London, two decades later, but that's nothing compared to the time that's passed since Branagh's preceding 2017 whodunit "Murder on the Orient Express." That film, which...
MOVIES
Vail Daily

The Movie Guru: ‘Death on the Nile’ uneven, but ‘Marry Me’ a delight

Death on the Nile (in theaters) Is a deeper, more emotional movie automatically a better one?. That’s the question you may find yourself asking after watching Kenneth Branagh’s “Death on the Nile,” opening in theaters this weekend. The director dramatically raises the emotional stakes on the classic Agatha Christie whodunit, creating and deepening relationships to the point that there are a few genuinely wrenching moments. He’s done the same thing to Poirot’s backstory, making him a tragic figure who underscores the movie’s themes about the cruelties of love.
MOVIES
UPI News

Movie review: 'Death on the Nile' cracks compelling new case

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Death on the Nile, the second in Kenneth Branagh's Agatha Christie series, is even better than his Murder on the Orient Express. The film presents a more engaging mystery, with some extra fun twists along the way. Hercule Poirot (Branagh) meets Linett Ridgeway (Gal...
MOVIES
fourstateshomepage.com

Dr. Karl: New Movies – Death on the Nile

A beautiful river cruise down the Nile is tragically interrupted when one of the passengers is found mysteriously murdered. The world`s most famous detective is enlisted to identify which one of the passengers is the killer before they strike again. LIFE LESSON: When A Vacation Goes Wrong. 1) If it...
MOVIES
ourquadcities.com

At the Movies | “Death on the Nile”, “Marry Me” & “Blacklight”

It’s time for our weekly look at the movies! As always Movie Mike is here to discuss last week’s hits and misses and preview the new films coming out this week! This week we have 3 new films: Mystery/crime film “Death on the Nile”, romantic comedy “Marry Me”, and action flick “Blacklight”.
MOVIES
wcbe.org

Back Talk: Death on The Nile

Back Talk (produced by It’s Movie Time) Back Talk (produced by It’s Movie Time) is an extension of the long-running, award-winning movie review show It's Movie Time, which airs Fridays at 3:01 and 8:01 PM on WCBE 90.5 FM, Columbus, Ohio. Hosted by John DeSando, the podcast version features additional content and banter with guests.
COLUMBUS, OH
vitalthrills.com

Death on the Nile Movie Releases New Featurette and Clip

With advance tickets on sale today, 20th Century Studios has released a featurette and clip that give you a new look at their Death on the Nile movie, opening in theaters on February 11. You can watch both videos by scrolling down. In addition to normal tickets, tickets are also...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch Death On The Nile – can I stream Gal Gadot’s new movie?

How can you watch Death on the Nile? With a production journey as messy and mysterious as an Agatha Christie novel, the thriller film is finally docking in theatres in February 2022. As the moustache-twirling detective, Kenneth Branagh leads an ambitious, star-studded ensemble cast including Gal Gadot, Emma Mackay, Russell Brand, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders among others.
MOVIES
iheart.com

cityscenecolumbus.com

Death on the Nile, The Nineties and premium steaks

A classic whodunit film, in Death on the Nile, a Belgian detective searches for answers to a murder in the Egyptian desert. Starring Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer and Gal Gadot, this film’s twists and turns will keep guests on their toes. Death on the Nile hits theaters this Friday.
FOOD & DRINKS

