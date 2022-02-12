A Look At "Death on the Nile" Cinaminute Movies

Death on the Nile hits theaters on Feb. 11, 2022. Review by Siddhant Adlakha. It takes Death on the Nile far longer than it should to reach its most impactful moments, but actor-director Kenneth Branagh cares deeply enough about Detective Poirot to make it work. While serviceable as a murder mystery, and surprisingly plain as a story of opulence, the film ultimately succeeds when Branagh turns the camera away from the digital settings and occasionally fake supporting performances, and points it at himself.
Comments / 0