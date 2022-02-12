Washington DC Riot Charges Update

Washington Commanders’ safety Deshazor Everett was charged Tuesday by Loudon County, Va. police in relation to the death of his girlfriend, Rockville native Olivia S. Peters, who was killed in a car crash last December. The initial police report stated Everett was behind the wheel of a 2010 Nissan...
A Middlesex-area man has been charged in connection with his alleged role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C., according to federal court documents and multiple media reports. Matthew Jason Beddingfield, 21, was arrested by FBI agents on Tuesday in Smithfield and faces felony charges of...
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Vivian man arrested for his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol appeared virtually for a status hearing in federal court in Washington, D.C. on Monday. Cody Connell, 27, was taken into federal custody on January 16, 2021, after an anonymous...
Each Monday WAMU’s morning producer Ayan Sheikh takes listeners through the week ahead in regional news. A transcript of the February 14, 2022 edition follows. Esther Ciammachilli, host: Let’s start with D.C. Last month, the issue of carjackings in the city really struck a nerve when D.C. Council candidate Nate Fleming had his car stolen at gunpoint at a gas station. MPD’s Carjacking Task Force ended up charging a 17-year-old in the robbery.
LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Washington Commanders’ Safety, Deshazor D. Everett, 29-years-old, turned himself into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center Tuesday afternoon; after being the driver in a fatal crash on Dec. 23, he has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, police said in a press release. Everett and his passenger, Olivia S. Peters, 29-years-old, […]
A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged after making several bomb threats to multiple predominately Black high schools in Washington, D.C. this week. One of the schools that was threatened Wednesday (February 9) was Paul Laurence Dunbar High School where Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was speaking during a Black History Month event.
A Delaware County man whose vociferous support of President Donald Trump at work prompted his coworkers to turn him in to the FBI is facing up to six months behind bars after pleading guilty Friday to Capitol riot charges. Lawrence Earl Stackhouse III, 34, of Chester, told a federal judge...
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A New York City judge's son who referred to himself as a “caveman” eager to protest Donald Trump’s presidential election loss pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges he stormed the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Aaron Mostofsky was seen...
WASHINGTON — The doors of the Washington D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will soon reopen for public tours after closing in 2018 for a major renovation and subsequent delays due to COVID-19. This will be the first opportunity for the public to walk through the Washington D.C. Temple, a prominent landmark along the Capital Beltway in Kensington, Maryland, since it was dedicated in 1974.
Delaware State Police charged two 17-year-old girls with rioting following a melee that broke out late Tuesday morning. In a story first confirmed by WDEL News, a total of nine students were taken into custody, following the fight just before noon on February 8, 2022, which sent police units from several agencies to the school off South College Avenue.
New evidence brings about new charges for a Maine man who attended the January 6 Capitol riots, according to the Press Herald. Glen Mitchell Simon of Minot is accused of fighting with officers and throwing something at them. He was in the process of accepting a plea deal for demonstrating...
A deputy Virginia attorney general resigned on Thursday after social media posts surfaced in which she praised the Capitol rioters as 'patriots,' falsely claimed Donald Trump won the 2020 election and repeated conspiracy theories about voter fraud. A spokeswoman for Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares confirmed Monique Miles' resignation and...
Officials at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for Maryland are storing human bodies in a Baltimore parking garage amid a backlog of more than 200 autopsies awaiting completion. WBALTV 11 News first reported Wednesday that the state medical examiner’s office’s autopsy backlog has become so large that they’ve...
THOUSANDS of Americans will receive an extra, one-time payment to help cover expenses including food and diapers. Nearly 155,000 struggling families will receive the $870 extra in cash, as $95 boosts are also on the way. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday that the state will provide more...
WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified the woman struck and killed by a stray bullet Wednesday afternoon while she was in her car in Northeast D.C. Police say 54-year-old Pamela Thomas was in her vehicle in the 500 block of Division Avenue around 3 p.m. when gunfire broke out. Marilyn Walker,...
WALDORF, Md. – On January 19, members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Narcotics Enforcement Section served a search warrant in Waldorf as part of an investigation into drug distribution. Investigators recovered approximately 65 grams of crack cocaine, manufacturing and distribution paraphernalia, and a loaded 9mm handgun.
