Washington DC Riot Charges Update

WASHINGTON — The doors of the Washington D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will soon reopen for public tours after closing in 2018 for a major renovation and subsequent delays due to COVID-19. This will be the first opportunity for the public to walk through the Washington D.C. Temple, a prominent landmark along the Capital Beltway in Kensington, Maryland, since it was dedicated in 1974.

