Public Safety

Washington DC Riot Charges Update

 3 days ago

Recording of daily evening newscast.

Rocky Mount Telegram

Middlesex man charged in Capitol riot

A Middlesex-area man has been charged in connection with his alleged role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C., according to federal court documents and multiple media reports. Matthew Jason Beddingfield, 21, was arrested by FBI agents on Tuesday in Smithfield and faces felony charges of...
MIDDLESEX, NC
KTAL

Vivian man charged in Capitol riot appears in federal court

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Vivian man arrested for his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol appeared virtually for a status hearing in federal court in Washington, D.C. on Monday. Cody Connell, 27, was taken into federal custody on January 16, 2021, after an anonymous...
WASHINGTON, DC
WAMU

The Week Ahead: Carjackings and the state of mask mandates in the Washington region

Each Monday WAMU’s morning producer Ayan Sheikh takes listeners through the week ahead in regional news. A transcript of the February 14, 2022 edition follows. Esther Ciammachilli, host: Let’s start with D.C. Last month, the issue of carjackings in the city really struck a nerve when D.C. Council candidate Nate Fleming had his car stolen at gunpoint at a gas station. MPD’s Carjacking Task Force ended up charging a 17-year-old in the robbery.
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Washington Commanders’ Safety Deshazor D. Everett charged in fatal crash

LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Washington Commanders’ Safety, Deshazor D. Everett, 29-years-old, turned himself into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center Tuesday afternoon; after being the driver in a fatal crash on Dec. 23, he has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, police said in a press release. Everett and his passenger, Olivia S. Peters, 29-years-old, […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Teen Charged For Calling In Bomb Threats To Black High Schools In D.C.

A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged after making several bomb threats to multiple predominately Black high schools in Washington, D.C. this week. One of the schools that was threatened Wednesday (February 9) was Paul Laurence Dunbar High School where Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was speaking during a Black History Month event.
WASHINGTON, DC
#Washington Dc#Newscast#Riot
WSB Radio

Brooklyn judge's son pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A New York City judge's son who referred to himself as a “caveman” eager to protest Donald Trump’s presidential election loss pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges he stormed the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Aaron Mostofsky was seen...
BROOKLYN, NY
ksl.com

How to attend the Washington DC Temple open house

WASHINGTON — The doors of the Washington D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will soon reopen for public tours after closing in 2018 for a major renovation and subsequent delays due to COVID-19. This will be the first opportunity for the public to walk through the Washington D.C. Temple, a prominent landmark along the Capital Beltway in Kensington, Maryland, since it was dedicated in 1974.
RELIGION
WDEL 1150AM

Two girls charged with inciting a riot at Glasgow High School

Delaware State Police charged two 17-year-old girls with rioting following a melee that broke out late Tuesday morning. In a story first confirmed by WDEL News, a total of nine students were taken into custody, following the fight just before noon on February 8, 2022, which sent police units from several agencies to the school off South College Avenue.
GLASGOW, DE
Public Safety
WGME

New charges for Maine man accused of participating in Jan. 6 riots

New evidence brings about new charges for a Maine man who attended the January 6 Capitol riots, according to the Press Herald. Glen Mitchell Simon of Minot is accused of fighting with officers and throwing something at them. He was in the process of accepting a plea deal for demonstrating...
MINOT, ME
americanmilitarynews.com

Up to 200 bodies being stored in Baltimore parking garage

Officials at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for Maryland are storing human bodies in a Baltimore parking garage amid a backlog of more than 200 autopsies awaiting completion. WBALTV 11 News first reported Wednesday that the state medical examiner’s office’s autopsy backlog has become so large that they’ve...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman killed by stray bullet in the District ID’d by police

WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified the woman struck and killed by a stray bullet Wednesday afternoon while she was in her car in Northeast D.C. Police say 54-year-old Pamela Thomas was in her vehicle in the 500 block of Division Avenue around 3 p.m. when gunfire broke out. Marilyn Walker,...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD

