High-flying Brazile inspires hope for Mizzou in spurts

By Dave Matter
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. — A road swing that started with a step forward finished with a step backward for coach Cuonzo Martin’s Missouri Tigers this week. That’s become a trend for a team that can’t sustain any shred of success. The Tigers are 1-8 in games following a...

www.stltoday.com

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mizzou's Pickett provides 'the muscle' in Martin's vision for Tigers

COLUMBIA, Mo. — For the season, Javon Pickett doesn’t lead the Missouri basketball team in any major statistical categories. But the senior guard might lead the Tigers in dependability. Pickett, the Belleville native and the team’s lone senior, has embodied the message coach Cuonzo Martin has worked all...
COLUMBIA, MO
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Columbia Missourian

MU looks to rediscover offensive flow against Arkansas

With five games to go in the regular season, Missouri women’s basketball is still projected as the ninth seed come March for the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers (16-8, 5-6 Southeastern Conference) have done heaps of good this season but in recent times have struggled to find offensive flow in back-to-back losses.
BASKETBALL
rockmnation.com

Missouri Hoping to Split Series Against Arkansas/LIVE GAME THREAD

After a tumultuous loss against No. 13 Tennessee on Thursday, Mizzou returns home to face the Arkansas Razorbacks today at 2 pm on SECN+. Arkansas is coming off a stellar win against Auburn where they defeated the Tigers 68-66 courtesy of an Amber Ramirez buzzer beater. Mizzou is looking to get over the 78-62 loss against Tennessee in their Pink Game. For a detailed account of the last game, check out my takeaways . post.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mizzou plans to promote Blake Baker to defensive coordinator

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Blake Baker hasn't coached a game at Missouri but he's already been promoted. The newly hired safeties coach will become the team's third defensive coordinator in three years, replacing recently departed Steve Wilks, a team source confirmed Monday. Baker joined the staff last month after spending...
COLUMBIA, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Matter's SEC Honor Roll: Good luck figuring out Alabama

COLUMBIA, Mo. — With three weeks left in college basketball’s regular season, the Southeastern Conference is looking more and more like a four-team league — with a very confusing fifth team capable of doing anything on any given night. It was a wild week at the top for the schools that start with A.
COLUMBIA, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Late SLU surge can't make up for early problems in loss to Bonnies

The points came quickly and with seeming ease for St. Bonaventure on Monday in the form of dunks, layups and tip-ins for which St. Louis University had no answers. And that was just the start of the visiting Billikens’ problems in their second game against the Bonnies in four days.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
nwahomepage.com

Hogs Catch Fire In Second Half, Sweep Mizzou, 88-71

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball (16-8, 6-5) won its second straight game on Sunday afternoon in Mizzou Arena, riding a 54-point second half to an 88-71 win over Missouri (16-9, 5-7). With the win, the Hogs have now won six straight games over their rivals. Head Coach Mike Neighbors’ squad put together arguably its best performance of the season on Sunday – they shot 47 percent from the field, 40 percent from three, and dominated the Tigers on the glass, 49-37. Redshirt senior guard Amber Ramirez’s stellar SEC season continued, as she went for 25 points and nine rebounds in the win. The Splash Sister was held scoreless in the first quarter, but dominated from them on, finishing with her seventh 20+ point game of the season. Freshman Samara Spencer was excellent in her return to the floor, going for a career-best 22 points, seven boards and four assists.
COLUMBIA, MO
WGNO

Wave heads to South Florida: click here for Ron Hunter interview

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University men’s basketball team returns to action on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT, as it faces off against USF for an American Athletic Conference matchup inside the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.  Here’s Wave head coach Ron Hunter Monday:  The Green Wave’s matchup with USF will be aired live on ESPN+. Fans also can […]
TAMPA, FL
arkansasfight.com

Arkansas Ranked In Top 25 Ahead of Road Game at Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball squad is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since December after topping top ranked Auburn last Tuesday and a one-point loss to Alabama on Saturday. The return to the AP Poll has been highly anticipated by...
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Women's Basketball Returns Home to Face Arkansas in Pink Game

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri women's basketball team will play three of the final five regular-season games at home, starting with a Sunday Southeastern Conference matchup against Arkansas. The Tigers (16-8, 5-6 SEC) and Razorbacks (15-8, 5-5 SEC) face off at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday inside Mizzou Arena. The game will air on SEC Network + and the Tiger Radio Network.
COLUMBIA, MO

