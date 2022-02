With Justice Stephen Breyer set to retire from the U.S. Supreme Court in a handful of months, President Joe Biden must nominate a new justice to take his place. Since Biden has had little time to review possible replacements, we do not know the identity of the nominee yet, nor do we know their qualifications for the position. We know only two things about Breyer’s replacement, and that is their — or her, to be exact — race and gender. Biden declared during Breyer’s retirement announcement on Jan. 27 that his nominee would be a Black woman, saying, “It’s long overdue in my view.” This is in keeping with a promise he made during the 2020 South Carolina Democratic debate to nominate a Black woman to the court, allegedly at the encouragement of Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC), whose endorsement of Biden was credited with helping salvage his presidential campaign. Although Biden’s promise may have been a shrewd political maneuver, it was wrong for several reasons.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 12 DAYS AGO