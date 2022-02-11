ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State basketball game vs. Iowa gets reschedule date

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TgOJw_0eCMvq3O00

The Ohio State basketball schedule is whole again. According to a statement from the athletic department on Friday, the Big Ten, Ohio State, and Iowa have agreed on a date of Saturday, February 19 as the date to make up the game that was postponed on February 3 because of inclement weather. The game will take place at 2:30 p.m. EST and be televised nationally by FOX.

The addition to the schedule also means that OSU’s home game against Indiana will also move. That home contest was the one originally scheduled for the 19th and will be moved to Monday, February 21 at 7 p.m EST to accommodate the Iowa game.

As it stands right now, Ohio State sits just one game back in the loss column to the Big Ten leader. If it can win both of these home contests and find a way to perform better on the road, there’s still a shot at being there at the end for a shot at a regular-season conference title.

Before all of that, OSU is next set to do battle against Michigan on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. EST. It is a fairly big contest.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Ohio State basketball: Chris Holtmann sounds off after thumping Michigan

Ohio State felt like they let one get away when Rutgers rallied from a 64-56 deficit and stunned the Buckeyes 66-64 on Wednesday. But the Buckeyes leaders like E.J. Liddell, Kyle Young, Jamari Wheeler and Justin Ahrens preached that they could make up for the gut-wrenching loss if they went into Ann Arbor and beat a red-hot Michigan team. Mission accomplished. Liddell erupted for 28 points, five rebounds, one assist and three blocks, and Ohio State shut down Michigan in the second half for a 68-57 win.
OHIO STATE
FanSided

Kentucky basketball: John Calipari gives good news on TyTy Washington injury

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari gave a positive update on TyTy Washington, who injured his leg during their win over the Florida Gators. The Kentucky Wildcats successfully extended their winning streak to six games on Saturday, Feb. 12, when they defeated the Florida Gators 78-57. There was a scare in the game, as freshman TyTy Washington left the game in the second half after Florida’s Brandon McKissic dove into his left leg while trying to go after a loose ball. Washington limped off the court and was eventually ruled out of the game.
KENTUCKY STATE
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins and Gabe Osabuohien’s Explosive Sideline Encounter

Morgantown, West Virginia – At the end of today’s brutal 81-58 loss at Oklahoma State, Gabe Osabuohien was ejected from the game for a technical foul. Osabuohien, a senior who finished the game with 1 point, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in 17 minutes, stopped to speak with Bob Huggins in an animated fashion.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Iowa Basketball
On3.com

Bruce Pearl responds to criticism of Auburn mid-court dance routine

Prior to Auburn’s mid-week loss against Arkansas, the Tigers came under criticism for dancing on the mid-court logo in Bud Walton Arena. However, head coach Bruce Pearl defended the season-long tradition of mid-court dance routines despite the ire of Eric Musselman and Arkansas fans alike. On ESPN’s College GameDay,...
AUBURN, AL
insidethehall.com

Video: Mike Woodson, IU players react to loss at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Mike Woodson, Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis addressed the media following Indiana’s 76-61 loss to Michigan State on Saturday at the Breslin Center. Watch both press conference below:. Filed to: Michigan State Spartans, Mike Woodson, Race Thompson, Trayce Jackson-Davis.
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Ten#Fox#Osu#Ohiostatehoops#Theschott#Ohio State News
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

No. 22 Ohio State Falls at No. 6 Minnesota

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 22 Ohio State women’s gymnastics team fell on the road to No. 6 Minnesota, 197.575-195.775, Saturday night in Minneapolis. Sydney Jennings led Ohio State in two rotations and both she and Jojo Warga recorded career-best performances in their respective events. MEET NOTES. Colby...
COLUMBUS, OH
KCCI.com

Iowa Connection: Ames resident shares she babysat Joe Burrow

AMES, Iowa — Before he was a star on the football field, Joe Burrow had more humble beginnings here in Iowa. Ames resident Mickey Kelley says she used to babysit him and other neighborhood kids back in the day. "I was fortunate to have some wonderful, beautiful children come...
AMES, IA
Eleven Warriors

Tackett Curtis Has Been Told Jim Knowles Wants to Build His Ohio State Defense Around Four-Star Louisiana Linebacker

Four-star 2023 Louisiana linebacker Tackett Curtis has quickly emerged as a priority target for Ohio State over the past month. After initially recruiting Curtis while he was at Oklahoma State, Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has made a significant effort to recruit Curtis to Columbus, taking two trips to Many, Louisiana, in January to visit the 6-foot-2, 218-pound prospect.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
landgrantholyland.com

Three-star center from Ohio decides on the Buckeyes

While the basketball Buckeyes were handled business on the hardwood on Saturday with a 68-57 road win over Michigan, Head Coach Chris Holtmann also was able to secure a pledge from an in-state prospect to cap off the weekend. Plus, the latest on Ohio State’s pursuit of a blue-chip defender on the gridiron as he narrows his recruitment down.
OHIO STATE
Omaha.com

What can Bryce McGowens gain from one more year at Nebraska?

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg didn’t want to talk about it. He didn’t have to. The case for freshman Bryce McGowens to play one more year at Nebraska is plastered all over the Big Ten player of the year race. Purdue’s Jaden Ivey (17.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.2...
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

CBS overhauls its Top 25 and 1 after upset-filled Saturday

Saturday’s slate of college basketball matchups included some intriguing games with some huge upsets. Six ranked teams lost on Saturday, resulting in some major changes in the latest CBS Sports Top 25 and 1. Auburn got back in the win column against Texas A&M, improving to 23-2 on the...
SPORTS
The Spun

3 Schools Reportedly Looking To Leave Their Conference Early

Three schools are reportedly looking to jump off the Conference USA ship early. On Friday, CBS Sports‘ Shehan Jeyarajah revealed Southern Miss, Marshall and Old Dominion all plan to leave for the Sun Belt a year early. This would put them in their new conference in time for the 2022 athletic year, rather than initial target date of “no later than June 2023.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

78K+
Followers
123K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy