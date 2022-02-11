Ohio State basketball game vs. Iowa gets reschedule date

The Ohio State basketball schedule is whole again. According to a statement from the athletic department on Friday, the Big Ten, Ohio State, and Iowa have agreed on a date of Saturday, February 19 as the date to make up the game that was postponed on February 3 because of inclement weather. The game will take place at 2:30 p.m. EST and be televised nationally by FOX.

The addition to the schedule also means that OSU’s home game against Indiana will also move. That home contest was the one originally scheduled for the 19th and will be moved to Monday, February 21 at 7 p.m EST to accommodate the Iowa game.

As it stands right now, Ohio State sits just one game back in the loss column to the Big Ten leader. If it can win both of these home contests and find a way to perform better on the road, there’s still a shot at being there at the end for a shot at a regular-season conference title.

Before all of that, OSU is next set to do battle against Michigan on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. EST. It is a fairly big contest.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.