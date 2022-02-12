ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Rimini’ Review: A Riveting, Upsetting Ulrich Seidl Slow-Burn Electrified by a Stunning Central Turn

By Jessica Kiang
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreezing winter in a place designed for frolicsome summer can be a doleful time. A case in point: the empty hotels, shuttered waterparks and endless fog banks of the Italian beach town that gives Ulrich Seidl’s challenging but riveting Berlin competition film its name. Along with the hazy gray shoreline and...

48hills.org

Review: Electrifying ‘I, Too, Sing America’ contains multitudes

I had the privilege to watch I, Too, Sing America (through Sun/13 at Brava Theatre) on its opening weekend, and I’ve been thinking about it ever since. As a poet and dancer from the Bay, I’ve never seen a production whose music, singing, dialogue, and dancing feel so naturally integrated into each aspect of performance. And if you’re reading this, it’s not too late to experience what can only be described as a synchronized movement of the physical and visceral.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Register Citizen

Cinema Italiano Hits Berlinale With Films From Veterans and Rookies

Italy’s robust 2022 Berlinale representation of a half-dozen titles runs the gamut from the latest works by venerable veterans Paolo Taviani and Dario Argento to pics by fresh new Cinema Italiano voices including Chiara Bellosi, whose first film, “Ordinary Justice,” launched from Berlin in 2020. Taviani, who...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Ulrich Seidl • Director of Rimini

The question this writer was most inclined to ask Ulrich Seidl, director of the Berlinale competition contender Rimini. , is something that’s likely occurred to many viewers of his provocative work over the years – a point-blank “Why are your films so weird?” Thankfully, our conversation went in other directions, as Seidl was able to unveil many interesting insights about the making of the movie.
MOVIES
Petaluma 360

Riveting Shakespeare movie scares up a rave reviews from Petaluma critic

I deeply wish I had seen “The Tragedy of Macbeth” in a theater. Streaming a movie is lovely. In an age where there never seems to be enough time to do all the things, and when going out poses a possible threat to one’s health, it is a genuine delight to curl up under a blanket and watch a film without having to go outside at all. I’m not knocking that experience. But still, there are some films where the credits roll and I think that it would have been better on a large screen in a darkened room, two hours given over completely to the sound and screen of the movie theater.
PETALUMA, CA
Ulrich Seidl
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not a fashion competition, but if it was, then Beyoncé certainly would've taken home the award for best dressed. The mother of three was filmed by fans in the stands at tonight's game, and not long after, she uploaded a series of super hot new photos to her own Instagram feed.
NFL
iheart.com

Security Camera Films Massive Flock of Birds Plummeting from Sky in Mexico

A jaw-dropping piece of footage from Mexico shows a massive flock of birds mysteriously plummet to the ground with dozens of the unfortunate creatures perishing from the bizarre event. The very strange incident reportedly occurred in the city of Chihuahua last Monday morning and was captured on video by a security camera. What initially appears to be footage of a quiet street in the community quickly turns into something resembling a horror film as an enormous black cloud suddenly drops from the sky and washes over the road and nearby houses. When the proverbial dust settles, dozens of dead birds can be seen littering the sidewalk and surrounding areas as the more fortunate members of the flock fly away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Rimini#Italian#Austrian
Distractify

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Paris Phillips Looks Stunning After Dramatic Weight Loss

Fans of the reality franchise Love & Hip Hop were first introduced to Paris Phillips when she appeared on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood back in 2018, and many viewers may have seen the reality star when she was featured on R&B singer K Michelle's series K. Michelle: My Life as the artist's best friend, confidante, and manager. During Season 5 of L&HHH, some of you may not know the two had a huge falling out after K confronted her former assistant for supposedly using her credit card without permission.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Guardian

‘Magical, mysterious and electrifyingly intimate’ – Van Gogh: Self-Portraits review

One of the star attractions in the collection of the Courtauld Gallery in London is Vincent van Gogh’s Self-Portrait with Bandaged Ear, which was painted in January 1889. The artist had mutilated his left ear two days before Christmas, following a quarrel with Paul Gauguin, with whom he had been sharing a house in Arles. Van Gogh looks pale and introspective, clean-shaven, dressed for the winter chill in his yellow room, an easel behind him and a Japanese print on the wall (the Courtauld owns this print, too, but it was stolen in the 1980s and never recovered). The Dutch artist has the hunted look of a man not yet ready to re-enter the world, except through his painting. The open blue door on the right is the same blue door that appears in the picture of his straw-bottomed yellow chair, which now hangs in the same room at the Courtauld. You can take the chair as a kind of self-portrait, too. It is as if he has stepped out for a second, leaving his pipe and tobacco pouch on the seat.
VISUAL ART
