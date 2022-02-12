ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Police Seek ID For Suspect Accused Of Knocking Victim Unconscious In Newark

By Nicole Acosta
 3 days ago
Police in Newark are seeking the identity of a skateboarder who they say assaulted an elderly man on Friday, Feb. 11 in Newark.

The victim was walking when he was knocked unconscious by a suspect riding a skateboard on Ferry Street near Merchant Street around 10 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

He was taken to University Hospital where he reportedly is in stable condition.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black jacket, red hoodie, beige pants, and red sneakers.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

