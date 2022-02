The Tigers opened the day well beating the South Alabama Jaguars 8-1. They followed this up falling 3-2 to Central Arkansas. The biggest similarity I can draw about the games today is the LSU offense corresponded with the weather. To open Saturday’s double header against Southern Alabama the sun was still up, temperature was around the low 70s, and the Tigers offense exploded in the fourth inning to secure the win. When the sun found its home in the western sky, the offense seemed to fall dormant against Central Arkansas, coming up a run short in the process.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO