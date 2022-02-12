Utah's Mascot Miracles Foundation needs new space

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Utah non-profit organization says it has less than a month to find a new space.

The Mascot Miracles Foundation serves kids who struggle with physical challenges, life-threatening illnesses and other issues.

For the last three years, Jordan Landing in West Jordan has donated office space to the organization. But the nonprofit says the new owners do not want to continue the partnership.

Now, Mascot Miracles is scrambling. They have about three weeks to find a new place.

"They see from behind the masks the joy these kids have. And until you see it, you don't realize the bond that they get with these kids,"

The foundation is hoping someone can help them find a space that has room for small events, board meetings, and some storage. They are a non-profit, so all money they earn goes right back to the kids.