YOUNGSTOWN — Closing in on its seventh consecutive victory, the shots just stopped falling for Youngstown State. The Penguins led by 10 at the 7:01 mark, only to have that lead slip away in a 73-68 Horizon League loss to visiting Robert Morris on Sunday at the Beeghly Center. YSU (16-11, 10-7) held a 64-54 advantage, but connected on just two of its final 11 shots down the stretch, allowing the Colonials (7-19, 5-12) to rally with a 19-4 run to end the game.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO