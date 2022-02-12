ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Walmart ends mask policy for fully vaccinated employees

By Nexstar Media Wire, Justin Trobaugh
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BGlCl_0eCMqtjm00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced on February 11 it has ended its mask mandate for fully vaccinated employees and plans to end its daily health screenings and paid COVID-19 leave.

According to a news release from the company, fully vaccinated employees will not be required to wear masks at any Walmart or Sam’s Club facility effective immediately unless required by a state or local mandate or ordinance.

Tennessee’s license plate problem: State stops production of new tags, sources say

Walmart says it will continue to monitor the situation and advise of any changes.

The company considers fully vaccinated to be the full two-dose regimen of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Unvaccinated employees will be required to continue wearing masks until further notice, according to the release.

Masks will still be required for employees who work in clinical care settings with direct patient or customer contact, regardless of vaccination status.

White House says Russian invasion could begin ‘any day,’ urges US citizens leave Ukraine

Walmart also says it will no longer require daily health screenings as of February 28 except for employees in California, New York, and Virginia.

The company’s COVID-19 Emergency Leave Policy which provides paid leave for COVID-19-related absences in addition to its regular paid leave policies will also end on March 31 except as required by state or local mandates or ordinances.

3 dead after passenger van collides with tractor-trailer on I-81 near Wytheville, Va.

Any COVID-19 leave in process on that date will continue under the terms of the current policy, according to the release.

Employees who are diagnosed with COVID-19 on or before March 31 may still apply for leave under the policy and, if eligible, the COVID-19 leave will be subject to the terms of the current policy.

For full-time hourly, salaried, and truck driver employees currently receiving short-term disability benefits due to COVID-19, their benefits will continue to be subject to the terms of those plans. The regular PTO options will remain in place.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Ballad Health COVID-19 ICU numbers drop sharply over weekend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The COVID-19 omicron variant’s toll on Ballad Health hospitals is retreating slowly but steadily, with COVID inpatient totals reaching their lowest level in more than three weeks Monday. The number of patients in intensive care units (ICU) for the virus also dropped sharply. The system’s Monday “scorecard” showed 375 COVID […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
Bentonville, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arkansas Vaccines
State
Virginia State
Local
Tennessee Vaccines
City
Bentonville, AR
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Health
Local
Arkansas Health
WJHL

TN bills would extend sales tax holiday on gun safes, safety devices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee lawmakers are considering extending the state’s sales tax holiday on gun safety items. In 2021, the General Assembly approved a year-long tax holiday on gun safes and gun safety devices that will expire on June 30. However, a pair of bills would make the sales tax holiday permanent while another […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Washington County, TN teachers taught life-saving techniques

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Law enforcement in Washington County, Tennessee had a chance to teach educators a thing or two, and their lessons could help teachers save lives. The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) was at Grandview Elementary School Monday morning to host “Stop the Bleed” first aid training. Stop the Bleed is […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Bristol, Va. school leaders, parents react to mask-optional bill

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – With Virginia’s General Assembly moving forward with a bill that would make masks optional in all schools, school leaders in Bristol, Virginia worried the move could have ramifications down the road. Bristol, Virginia Public Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan said the district moved to a mask-optional policy on Jan. 24 after Gov. […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Southwest VA new COVID-19 case rate down 19% over past week

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 case rate fell further over the weekend but remains more than triple the state average and above 1,000 new weekly cases per 100,000 people. The nine-county region reported 704 new cases over the three days. Its community spread rate is now 1,014 and has been above the 1,000 […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Citizens#Paid Leave#S Club#White House#Russian#Ukraine Walmart
WJHL

Unvaccinated Ballad staff down to 1% day of mandate deadline

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The number of Ballad Health employees not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 had dropped sharply in the two weeks leading to Friday’s deadline for staff members to have at least one dose — but dozens still risked termination at that point. The 13,000-employee hospital system falls under a Feb. 28 deadline […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

VDOC extends visitation suspension

VIRGINIA (WJHL) – Sunday was supposed to be the last day of the visitation suspension for the Virginia Department of Corrections (VDOC) however, due to rising COVID-19 cases, the suspension will be extended. The department announced via Twitter that the suspension will be extended until Feb. 27, and “further adjustments may be made as warranted.” […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Walmart
WJHL

Class action lawsuit filed against Eastman over Jan. 31 incident

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A class action lawsuit has been filed against Eastman Chemical Company over the Jan. 31 “steam pipe failure” at the company’s Kingsport plant, which injured five workers and caused debris possibly containing asbestos to rain down in a nearby neighborhood. The lawsuit filed by Knox-based firm Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough leads region in sale tax revenue, population growth

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough announced that the town leads the region in sales tax revenue and population growth. The Washington County Chamber of Commerce presented the data at Monday night’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Washington County Chamber CEO and President Bob Cantler told the board that the town’s growth outpaced Johnson City […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough leaders approve new emergency alerts system

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough leaders on Monday night approved the proposal of a new emergency alerts system. The Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Alderman will move forward by working to secure the funding for the project. “This particular siren — we are hoping to locate that at the Senior Center Building,” said Operation Manager […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Virginia’s 4 p.m. burn law takes effect starting Feb. 15

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – It’s that time of year again. Virginia’s 4 p.m. burn law is about to begin. Starting Feb. 15 and lasting through April 30 each year, the Virginia Department of Forestry (DOF) says that any outdoor burning is prohibited until after 4 p.m. “The 4 p.m. burning law bans open-air burning prior […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Jan. 31 Eastman steam line failure led to 3,000-plus pounds of excess volatile organic compound emissions

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – An “unpermitted emission point” that released up to 1,800 pounds of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) — primarily methanol — was among spots at Eastman Chemical Company that released above permitted amounts of pollutants starting early Jan. 31 after a steam line failure caused a power outage. Without power at the massive […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Kingsport working to install new water meter system

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport is in the midst of revamping its entire water meter system. The change comes following noted failures with the city’s current system that was installed in 2009. The system in 2009 was innovative for its time, allowing city staff who regularly check meters by hand to conduct […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WJHL

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy