Mark Wahlberg: I've embraced getting older

By Celebretainment
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Wahlberg has decided to "embrace" getting older. The 50-year-old actor acknowledges that he's entered...

Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Celebrates One Student’s Hardwork and Achievements

Mark Wahlberg is celebrating a special high school senior’s hard work in his latest Instagram video. This student is going to Stanford!. Mark Wahlberg enjoys celebrating the achievements of the next generation. In his latest Instagram post, the businessman is congratulating Sammy Mohammed, a high-school senior, on his accomplishments.
EDUCATION
thedigitalfix.com

Mark Wahlberg really wants to make The Fighter 2

Uncharted star Mark Wahlberg has had a fairly long career in movies now, from comedy movies like Ted, to action movies such as the Transformers franchise. Out of all his work though, Wahlberg has said the one movie he would love to make a sequel to is his 2010 sports drama movie, The Fighter.
MOVIES
Mark Wahlberg
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Shares Throwback Family Photo of His ‘Valentines’

Today is a great day to tell that special someone or someones what they mean to you. Mark Wahlberg knows what Valentine’s Day is all about. The actor is almost always busy doing one thing or another. He is one of those celebrities that seems to be doing everything and is everywhere at the same time. While he usually posts updates from the gym, business meetings, a UFC fight, or another side hustle or big event, Wahlberg took some time to slow down and post about the ones he loves.
CELEBRITIES
Esquire

Kevin Hart Says He Refuses to Work Out With The Rock and Mark Wahlberg

Kevin Hart is in great shape, as his workout posts on Instagram and fitness webseries on YouTube can all attest. But when it comes to his actual training, the comedian prefers to fly solo, despite some of his buffest fellow celebrities offering to be a gym buddy. In a recent conversation with Ellen DeGeneres, Hart explained why he flat-out refused to work out with Mark Wahlberg while they were filming the upcoming Netflix original movie Me Time together.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Mark Wahlberg Reveals Why He Hasn't Played a Superhero

Mark Wahlberg is speaking up about why he hasn't yet played a superhero character in any of the major superhero movie franchises currently ruling the box office. After all, Mark Wahlberg's name is synonymous with action movie glory, as the actor has made a career out of playing badass tough guys onscreen. And yet, out of the dozens of superhero roles that he's either been fan-casted for or actually approached to play, Wahlberg has never felt the draw to play one. So why not?
CELEBRITIES
The Superficial

Mark Wahlberg Net Worth: Income, House, Assets, Businesses

Mark Wahlberg has built an empire in his name, where he started his career being a part of his elder brother’s music band named “New Kids On The Block” when he was just 13 years old. He then later went on to become a famous rapper, actor, producer, and businessman. This multitalented celebrity has won many accolades in his name and has amassed a big pile of bucks. So, if you are out looking for Mark Wahlberg’s net worth, then you have stumbled to the right place.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Father Stu’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has nabbed the worldwide rights to Rosalind Ross’ feature directorial debut, Father Stu, starring and produced by Mark Wahlberg. Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz also star in the redemptive biopic about boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long now set to hit U.S. theaters on Good Friday, April 15. “Father’s Stu’s journey from troublemaker to clergyman was inspiring to many, including me. Rosey has done an incredible job capturing the essence of who he was and how he affected the people he met. I hope that with this film, we keep his spirit alive and continue his good works,” Wahlberg said...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg Seek Redemption in ‘Father Stu’ Trailer Instead of Real Life

Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson — two actors known for their very saintly, not-at-all controversial behavior over the years — team up for some Hollywood-style redemption in the new trailer for Father Stu. The film is based on the true story of Stuart Long (Wahlberg), a boxer who first tries to become a movie star, then tries to become a priest after a near-fatal accident, and then works to fulfill his goal after being diagnosed with a muscular disorder. Along the way, Long also tries to mend his relationship with his estranged parents, with Gibson playing Long’s father. Depending on how you...
MOVIES
Fox News

Mark Wahlberg reveals his thoughts on cancel culture

CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in ‘Uncharted’: Film Review

This weekend, you’ll be able to go to theaters and see a highly entertaining thrill ride of a movie, featuring Tom Holland performing death-defying stunts and spending a good portion of the film’s running time engaging in witty banter and flying through the air. I’m talking, of course, about Spider-Man: No Way Home.More from The Hollywood ReporterCharlie Cox Spills All on That 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Cameo and His Hopes for Daredevil's FutureTom Holland on 'Uncharted' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' SecretsNew 'Grand Theft Auto' Game in the Works at Rockstar Oh, there’s also Uncharted, the feature film version of the hit...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

George Clooney Shock: Amal Alamuddin's Husband Retiring From Acting And Quitting Hollywood Very Soon? Actor Says Theaters Don’t Want To Release His Films Anymore

George Clooney is said to be saying goodbye to showbiz for good. George Clooney is undeniably one of the most sought-after actors of his generation. As a matter of fact, the 60-year-old American actor has appeared in several record-breaking movies since his debut in 1978, including From Dusk till Dawn, Out of Sight, Three Kings, Ocean’s Eleven, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Good Night, and Good Luck, Michael Clayton, Up in the Air, The Descendants and Argo to name a few.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies Leaving Netflix This Month (February 2022)

Watch movies like Good Time, Terminator 2, and Labyrinth before they leave Netflix. Netflix giveth in the form of a torrent of new content every single month, but Netflix also taketh away as titles expire from the streaming service. Netflix invests heavily on exclusive originals you won't find anywhere else, but the truth is that a lot of the stuff worth watching on Netflix is licensed from elsewhere. The best movies on Netflix are almost always older movies that may be removed from the service at any given time. So that's why it's important to watch them before they expire. Who knows when you'll get the chance to watch them for the price of a streaming service subscription again?
MOVIES
Popculture

HBO Max Just Added a Classic Tom Selleck Movie

Tom Selleck and his mustache have arrived on HBO Max. Quigley Down Under, one of the Blue Bloods actor's major Westerns is now available on the streaming platform. The hit movie, which celebrates its 32nd anniversary later this year, stars Selleck as the title character. Selleck also stars in In & Out, which is available on HBO Max as well.
MOVIES

