Britney Spears Fans Defend Wendy Williams On Twitter Amid Conservatorship Reports

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWendy Williams and her supportive fans are fighting back after her bank revealed they temporarily froze her access to her accounts over fears the talk show host has lost the ability to consent to making financial decisions. According to legal documents obtained by ET, the 57-year-old is asking a...

OK! Magazine

Sherri Shepherd Does Not Have Wendy Williams' 'Blessing' To Take Over Talk Show Permanently, Ailing Host Is 'Extremely Jealous': Source

Wendy Williams is not happy about someone else filling her shoes. It was announced on Tuesday, February 8, that Sherri Shepherd — who has been acting as a fill-in host on The Wendy Williams Show — will be taking over as permanent guest host. While Shepherd nor the show has yet to make the official announcement, TMZ reported the headline-making deal will most likely be announced very soon.
ETOnline.com

Wendy Williams Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Bank After Claims of 'Financial Exploitation'

Wendy Williams scored a victory in court in her battle with Wells Fargo over access to her cash. According to legal documents, obtained by ET, a judge granted the talk show host a temporary restraining order against Wells Fargo and ordered the bank to "reopen any frozen accounts or assets" and grant Williams "access to any and all accompanying statements." The bank has also been barred "from freezing any and all assets which contain funds that were removed and/or withheld" from Williams' own personal and business accounts.
Wendy Williams
Britney Spears
Here’s How Wendy Williams Feels About Sherri Shepherd Taking Over Her Show

Wendy Williams has given her stamp of approval on Sherri Shepherd taking over as a “permanent guest host” of Williams’ daytime talk show. TMZ first reported that Shepherd was being considered as the stand-in while Williams, 57, continues on her health-related hiatus. Now, a source has revealed that Williams is ok with the move.
Leah Remini Blindsided By Sherri Shepherd Taking Over As Permanent Guest Hosting Duties At 'The Wendy Williams Show' : Report

Leah Remini is reportedly not thrilled that producers at The Wendy Williams Show went with Sherri Shepherd instead of her for permanent guest host. According to Radar, the King Of Queens star, 51, had assumed that the slot was hers after she and best friend Michelle Visage took over hosting duties for the show multiple times in the wake of Wendy Williams' absence.
Christina Aguilera Shares Honest Thoughts On Her Relationship With Britney Spears And The End Of Her Conservatorship

Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears have known each other since their pre-teen days on the star-studded The All-New Mickey Mouse Club and, while their relationship might not be as tumultuous as the lawyer-filled feud Spears has with little sister Jamie Lynn Spears, there’s always been an air of rivalry between the ‘90s pop stars. Aguilera opened up about her relationship with the “Toxic” singer, and gave her honest opinion on the end of Britney’s conservatorship.
Sherri Shepherd is in talks to host her own daytime talk show -- Wendy Williams is not returning to The Wendy Williams Show this season

Shepherd, who has been one of The Wendy Williams Show's substitute guest-hosts this season, is in advanced discussions with Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury for her own daytime talk show that could potentially replace Williams' show next season. The potential talk show would be separate from The Wendy Williams Show and mark a full-time return to daytime TV for Shepherd, a former The View co-host. Williams, who has been absent from her show all this season while dealing with health issues, won't return this season and it's unclear if she'll be back next season. "A source says it’s unclear whether Williams will ever come back to her show, but if she is in good enough health to do so and wants to return, executives would be thrilled to welcome her back with open arms," reports Variety's William Earl. "After all, Williams has been a huge hit for Debmar-Mercury and a stalwart in daytime television on the Fox TV Stations." He adds: "If Williams does not return next season, a show starring Shepherd would be a sensible option to fill the daytime slot. Insiders say the show being developed would fully be Shepherd’s own show — not a replacement for Williams on that show. A deal is currently being negotiated, but the paperwork is not signed."
Wendy Williams Obtains Power Of Attorney After Claiming Wells Fargo Froze Her Out Of Her Bank Accounts

The ailing daytime talk show host filed a lawsuit after claiming she has been frozen out of her bank accounts containing "several million dollars" for the past two weeks. The original petition stated that "Wells Fargo’s actions and the actions of its agents have impeded and unlawfully prevented [Williams] access to her property," and requested the bank immediately "reopen any frozen accounts or assets."
Wendy Williams Reportedly Goes To Court As Her Bank Accounts Frozen Due To Wells Fargo's 'Dementia Fears'

Wendy Williams Reportedly sued American multinational financial services company Wells Fargo to request the San Francisco-based bank to return her access to her bank accounts. The talk show personality has apparently gone to court to demand that Wells Fargo, the bank she uses, unfreeze her accounts, which have supposedly been frozen for weeks despite the fact that they contain millions of dollars. The reason? The bank fears Wendy Williams has dementia, among other things.
'The Wendy Williams Show' Announces New Lineup Of Guest Hosts Including Michael Rapaport, Sherri Shepherd & Bevy Smith As The Talk Show Host Continues Her Hiatus

Another lineup of guest hosts for The Wendy Williams Show has been announced. As Wendy Williams continues to take a break from her talk show, more fill-in hosts were announced through the month of February via Instagram — which means the daytime diva, 57, will not make her grand return until at least March, if ever.
Wendy Williams Not Returning To Talk Show Until At Least March Following Rumors She 'Can't Dress Herself' & Plans To 'Fire' Entire Staff

Wendy Williams has once again passed the buck on her talk show duties. The 57-year-old television personality isn't coming back to her syndicated program until at least March, and that's IF she even returns. Article continues below advertisement. The Wendy Williams Show made the announcement on Thursday, confirming their absent...
Wendy Williams Rocks Daisy Dukes & Is All Smiles In Rare Photos Amidst Talk Show Hiatus & Legal Issues

Wendy Williams looked to be in good spirits in the new photos, which were released after Wells Fargo claimed the TV personality needs a guardianship. Wendy Williams had a big smile on her face in rare new photos of the 57-year-old talk show host. The pics, which were shared by The Shade Room on Feb. 14, and can be seen HERE, show the New Jersey native “spending time with the fam and enjoying festivities,” a source told the outlet. Wendy rocked a black crop top, a pair of daisy dukes, and fishnet leggings as she beamed with happiness in the photos. We’re so happy that Wendy looks happy.
Wendy Williams Faces Serious Health Questions After Wells Fargo Freezes Millions Amid Show Absence

Wendy Williams, who continues to be missing from her eponymous talk show, has reportedly asked a court to force Wells Fargo to unfreeze her accounts with them. Williams, 57, claims the bank has possession of "several million dollars' worth of funds" that she cannot access. Her attorney claims a former financial advisor convinced Wells Fargo Williams was "of unsound mind," according to The U.S. Sun.
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel At Their 'Breaking Point' As Singer Reaches Out To Ex Britney Spears To Talk About 'The Old Days'

Longtime couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel may have spent much of the last year out of the public eye, but their actions still managed to raise eyebrows. In late 2021, the pair put their Hollywood Hills family home on the market for $35 million. Then, in early January, it was revealed they’d also quietly unloaded their sprawling, 5,400-square-foot penthouse in lower Manhattan for $29 million.
Wendy Williams' Troubles Grow Beyond Her Talk Show As A Fight Mounts Over Her Finances

Wendy Williams has, indeed, had a very difficult time as of late. Not only has the talk show host been away from The Wendy Williams Show for the entirety of Season 13 because of a number of health issues (with a string of guest hosts filling in), but her absence has also led to reports that she could soon be replaced on her own show. There have also been a number of shocking rumors about the actual state of Williams’ health over the past several months, and now her troubles have grown beyond her beloved show, with her bank saying she’s now an “incapacitated person” and needs guardianship.
