Bucks Weekly Report Card: February 11

The NBA has been full of constant storylines and near-constant drama this season, and that continued in a major way on Thursday, when the league’s trade deadline saw blockbuster moves at the last minute. The biggest of them all, though, was a trade with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers that saw superstar guard James Harden and Paul Millsap head to the 76ers, while Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond are Brooklyn bound. The move frees the Nets of Harden, who was already reportedly not interested in re-signing with the team this offseason, and rids Philadelphia of Simmons, who held out of practices and had a tense relationship with the organization after they were bounced from last season’s Eastern Conference playoffs.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO