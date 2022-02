Gov. Ron DeSantis is barreling toward an unusual showdown with Florida Republicans in a redistricting fight that centers on a largely Black congressional district. Despite controlling both the Legislature and the Governor’s Mansion, Republicans are at odds over how Florida’s 28 congressional districts should look over the next decade. The intra-party debate is focused on the 5th Congressional District — which is about 46 percent Black — which DeSantis wants to divide up into several GOP-leaning districts instead of one favoring Democrats.

