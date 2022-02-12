Embiid's 25 points, 19 boards lift 76ers past Thunder 100-87

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said that the team would be looking to the buyout market after failing to make a deal at the trade deadline this year. Now it may be time for him to make good on his word. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that the...
It’s official. Ben Simmons is now part of the Brooklyn Nets and on Monday, the former Rookie of the Year made his first on-court appearance for his new team. The Nets’ official Twitter account shared a brief video of Simmons in full team gear in his first practice session with his new squad:
Hardly a day goes by when Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving is not in the headlines for one thing or another. In the 2021-22 season, nothing has changed as Irving has received a lot of criticism for the condition of the Nets this season. Initially, it was because of his...
LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
Kevin Durant and James Harden have now been teammates on two different NBA teams, the Brooklyn Nets, and the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, it is clear that their partnership didn't work out on the Brooklyn Nets, as James Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. There is no question that...
Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic were the former star partnership for the Dallas Mavericks. The duo failed to achieve much in the postseason during their time together, not winning a single playoff series. When speaking to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports, Kristaps Porzingis opened up on being teammates with Luka...
Russell Westbrook's play has been unexpectedly poor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and it has led to him being benched late in close games by coach Frank Vogel. As a player that has been a superstar in this league and an MVP in the last decade, this has not gone down well with the man himself, and Westbrook has made his unhappiness with the situation quite clear through various quotes to the media.
The Los Angeles Lakers surprised a lot of people when they decided to not make any moves and stick with their current roster, even with all the struggles they've gone through during the 2021/22 NBA season. It was reported that a trade with the Houston Rockets involving John Wall was on the table, but the team declined.
NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Giddey and Tre Mann, Oklahoma City’s two first-round picks from the 2021 NBA Draft were looking forward to playing at Madison Square Garden. They certainly won’t forget the career nights they enjoyed. Giddey had a triple-double with a career-high 28 points, 12...
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum's first victory with New Orleans was one of the Pelicans' most dominant performances of the season. McCollum, who was traded from Portland last week, scored 23 points and the Pelicans overall shot a season-best 58.4% to defeat the Toronto Raptors 120-90 on Monday night.
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 26 points to lead six Denver players in double figures, and the Nuggets beat the Orlando Magic 121-111. on Monday night. Jeff Green and Will Barton added 17 points apiece and Bryn Forbes had 16 for the Nuggets, who have won four of five since losing three in a row. Bones Hyland had 14 points and Aaron Gordon 10.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will replace James Harden at this year's All-Star Game. Allen, who has been having a strong second season with Cleveland, was chosen to take the place of the injured Harden by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Monday.
The Dallas Mavericks hit the road for the first time in February, playing a sizzling Miami Heat team that leads the Eastern Conference on Tuesday evening. The Heat have won five straight games and are the No. 1 three-point shooting team in the league at 37.6 percent. Coincidence? Heat guard...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t play Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers due to a sore left ankle. The two-time MVP had been listed as probable early in the day before getting downgraded to doubtful. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said at his pregame media availability that Antetokounmpo wouldn’t play.
SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Marner made sure to collect all the gear he could after joining some rare company. Marner scored once and added two assists to reach 400 career points, and the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a two-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Monday night.
Now that he is officially a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, James Harden looks happier than a camel on Hump Day. A funny photo of Harden at 76ers practice went viral Monday. The former NBA MVP had a look of pure joy on his face as he raised his fists in the air.
NEW YORK (AP) — Tyreke Evans is eligible to return to the NBA after he was reinstated by the league and the National Basketball Players Association on Monday. The 32-year-old was the fourth overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft by the Sacramento Kings. He was dismissed and disqualified from the league on May 17, 2019, for testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.
CLEVELAND (AP) — This year's NBA's All-Star stage isn't reserved for just LeBron James, Steph Curry and the league's other top performers. There's another game in town, one that can make a much longer-lasting impact.
Comments / 0