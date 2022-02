The tech titan owns 18.1 percent of electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian and 5.2 percent of driverless vehicle startup Aurora Innovation. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalPrime Now 'Much More Valuable,' Amazon Says of $20 Membership IncreaseUnions Dispute Amazon's 'Misleading' Workplace Safety ReportLooking for the High-Rent District? Think Warehouses

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO