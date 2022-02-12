VALENTINES DAY Cardi B and Offset gave each other matching tattoos for Valentine’s Day Now Offset will never forget their anniversary date

Cardi B and Offset are getting an early start to Valentine’s Day and proving that nobody celebrates the holiday like them. On Wednesday, Cardi surprised her husband with a special gift on her Facebook show Cardi Tries. The gift was matching hand tattoos with the day they said I do in their bedroom, their wedding anniversary, 9/20/17. And who is a better person to tattoo them but each other?

Offset was a little hesitant after watching Cardi practice, “Hell nah, you ain’t tatting me, bro,” Offset said. But at least she didn’t almost get the date wrong. Tatoo artist Nikko Hurtado said in horror, “That’s the worst mistake to ever make!”

Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, and Cardi, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, tied the knot in a secret ceremony in their bedroom in Atlanta, Fulton County, Georgia.

An insider told TMZ that Offset “woke up one September morning, looked at the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper in the eye and straight-up said, ‘Marry me.’ She obviously said yes but, believe it or not, that impulse was only the beginning.” They then hired an officiant who married them in their home. “I said I do with no dress, no makeup and no ring!” she added. Cardi wrote in a tweet.

Cardi and Offset share daughter Kulture, as well as a son, she that welcomed into the world On September 4th, 2021. “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” the couple told PEOPLE at the time. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.” But it seems like they are keeping his name under wraps.

There was a moment that she considered getting it tatted on her face though. In January, the singer tweeted that she was “1% close” to getting it done. She is actually not very close to at all. Unless she meant 99%. “Random but … I’m 1% close to tatting my son’s name on my face … I really really wanna do it!” she tweeted later adding that she would want it on her jaw. Her fans were split when it came to supporting her decisions.

Cardi is a big lover of tattoos and her body is covered in huge pieces of art. In 2020 she got her giant peacock tattoo down the side of her body redone. Saying it’s an upgrade from what she had before is an understatement.

The rapper also has a large tattoo with flowers, butterflies, and hummingbirds, in the same colors going down her back.

