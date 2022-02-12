ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Olympics Live: German skater back after positive COVID test

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EfYdL_0eCMlWEs00
Beijing Olympics Athletes in Isolation FILE - A worker performs a COVID-19 test at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File) (Natacha Pisarenko)

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:

___

German pairs skaters Nolan Seegert and Minerva Fabienne Hase practiced for the first time Saturday, 10 days after Seegert tested positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival in Beijing and was put into quarantine.

Seegert and Hase were forced to withdraw from the team competition, which meant Germany received no points for the pairs short program. That made it impossible for the longshots to advance to the medal round of the event.

The individual pairs competition begins Friday night, so they still have nearly a week to prepare.

The women's session is later Saturday at the same practice rink near Capital Indoor Stadium. It's unclear whether Kamila Valieva, who is at the center of a Russian doping controversy, will be on the ice again. She is awaiting a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport on whether she can continue in Beijing with the women's event beginning Tuesday.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
buzzfeednews.com

Sha'Carri Richardson Wants To Know Why She Was Banned From The Olympics When A Russian Skater Who Failed A Drug Test Was Allowed

Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian figure skater who tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the Beijing Olympics, will still be allowed to compete in her event, officials announced Monday. If she wins, however, no medal ceremony will be held until the investigation is complete. Arbitrators said the decision...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Olympics#Beijing#Skater#Covid#German#Ap#Russian#The Associated Press
Reuters

International rescue on standby at the Beijing Games

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Veteran skier Richard Wyne spends almost every day out on the snow at the Beijing Games but he is not here as an athlete or a coach. Instead, Wyne leads a small group of expert rescuers who are on the frontlines keeping Olympians safe on the slopes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Sports

Russian Skater Kamila Valieva Blames Grandfather's Medicine

Kamila Valieva’s lawyers say the Russian skater failed a doping test before the Olympics because of contamination from medication her grandfather was taking. Denis Oswald says part of the 15-year-old’s defense is “contamination which happened with a product her grandfather was taking.”. The argument was made at...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Russian skater Kamila Valieva takes first place in women's short program

One day after it was announced that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva would be cleared to compete during the Olympics, the 15-year-old captured first place in the women's short program on Tuesday. "The teen phenom, who has been at the center of a doping scandal at the Games, received a...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Russia
Action News Jax

China crafts a carefully curated slate of Olympic spectators

BEIJING — (AP) — A spectator’s single clap echoed through the mostly empty National Aquatics Center after the British curling team knocked a Swiss stone out of position, a difficult move that usually would trigger cheers from fans. The spectator looked around at the audience of about...
SPORTS
Action News Jax

Olympics Live: ROC faces Norway for men's team pursuit gold

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. The Russians have set an Olympic record in men’s speedskating team pursuit to advance to the gold medal final against defending champion Norway. The ROC squad of Daniil Aldoshkin, Sergei Trofimov and Ruslan Zakharov won a...
SPORTS
Action News Jax

Emotional Valieva takes lead in Olympic figure skating

BEIJING — (AP) — Russian teen sensation Kamila Valieva put aside the emotional exhaustion of being at the center of a doping scandal and took the lead in the women's figure skating competition after the short program at the Beijing Olympics. Skating despite a positive drug test, Valieva...
SPORTS
Action News Jax

Olympics Live: Riiber leads after start of Nordic combined

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Norway's Jarl Magnus Riiber jumped 142 meters (466 feet) and had 139.8 points in the first phase of Nordic combined, giving him a 44-second lead in the 10-kilometer cross-country race later Tuesday. It was an impressive performance...
SPORTS
Action News Jax

GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

ZHANGJIAKOU, China — (AP) — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher. Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday. ___. More AP...
SPORTS
Action News Jax

WHO Europe warns of COVID rise in east, like Russia, Ukraine

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization's Europe office said Tuesday that health officials are turning their attention to growing rates of COVID-19 infection in Eastern Europe, where six countries — including Russia and Ukraine — have seen a doubling in case counts over the last two weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Action News Jax

Olympics Live: Kamila Valieva ends short program on top

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Kamila Valieva has topped the leaderboard at the end of the short program in women's individual single skating. The 15-year-old Russian at the center of the latest Olympic doping controversy is primed to succeed in her pursuit of another gold medal.
SPORTS
Action News Jax

45 arrested in major cocaine network bust in Belgium, Spain

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Police in Belgium and Spain arrested 45 people Tuesday as part of an international operation involving authorities in seven countries that targeted a major cocaine trafficking network, EU agencies and prosecutors said. The operation took down “one of Europe’s most active Albanian-speaking cocaine trafficking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Action News Jax

US to face Slovakia in Olympic men's hockey quarterfinals

BEIJING — (AP) — Miroslav and Michaela Knies will have big smiles on their faces when their son Matt plays for the United States against Slovakia at the Olympics. The quarterfinal matchup Wednesday is also special for Matt Knies, a University of Minnesota forward who has strong ties to his parents’ birth country, including playing for Slovakia in a youth tournament.
HOCKEY
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
85K+
Followers
87K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy