Motorcyclist dies in Triana wreck Friday
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck Friday afternoon.
The accident involving a motorcycle and a car happened just before 3:50 p.m. on Wall Tiana Highway and Erskine Parcus Drive, according to Don Webster with HEMSI.
Webster said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no other injuries reported in this accident.
