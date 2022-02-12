ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, NJ

North Star Academy over Belleville - Boys basketball recap

By Matt Cosentino
 3 days ago
Samir Jordan had a team-high 17 points to go with five rebounds and five assists as North Star Academy pulled out a thrilling...

NJ.com

Dumont over Dwight Englewood - Girls basketball recap

Naomi Lucca had 17 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead Dumont to a 66-48 wiin oer Dwight Englewood in Englewood. A 6-0 senior, Lucca is averaging 8.5 points and 8.4 rebounds. Dumont (17-2) also received 16 points from Colleen Heaney and 12 points from Kelsey Boyhen. Leading...
DUMONT, NJ
NJ.com

McNair over BelovED Charter - Girls basketball recap

Freshman Molly Brown had 25 points, six rebounds and six steals as McNair scored a 38-23 win over BelovED Charter in Jersey City. Brown is now averaging 18.4 points per game. Omayma Benhamed added six points and three steals for the winners. McNair (7-8) took charge immediately with an 18-4...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Eastern over Cinnaminson - Girls basketball recap

Mia Robbins scored a game-high 16 points to spark fifth-seeded Eastern to a 45-23 win over fourth-seeded Cinnaminson in the quarterfinals of the South Jersey Invitational Basketball Tournament. Eastern trailed by two at halftime but took command with a 16-2 run in the third quarter and improved to 9-11. Maya...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

Pequannock over West Morris - Girls basketball recap

Pequannock used an impressive fourth quarter rally to defeat West Morris, 47-39 in Rockaway. Trailing by six points after three quarters, Pequannock used a 19-5 fourth quarter to earn the win. Junior Nicole Klimek scored a season-high 17 points to lead Pequannock. Klimek is now averaging 7.2 points. Chloe Vasquez...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Hudson Catholic over Kearny - Girls basketball recap

Soraya Ortiz lifted Hudson Catholic with 12 points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals in its 45-43 victory against Kearny in Jersey City. Janaya Meyers contributed with 11 points, five rebounds, two dimes and two steals for Hudson Catholic (10-8). Ava Hyams guided Kearny (12-8) with a game-high 17...
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Clearview over Maple Shade- Boys basketball recap

Clearview set the tone early with a 28-6 first quarter advantage and went on to defeat Maple Shade, 75-46 in Maple Shade. Anthony Charles led Clearview with 20 points. A 6-1 senior, Charles is now averaging 16.4 points per game. Carter Bobbitt scored 13 points and hit three of Clearview’s...
MAPLE SHADE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbury over Mastery Camden - Boys basketball recap

Jabron Solomon continued his recent hot streak as he hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 39 points in Woodbury’s 56-47 win over Mastery Charter in Woodbury. Woodbury trailed by six entering the fourth quarter but closed the game on a 20-5 run to battle back and improve to 8-14.
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

South Brunswick over Trenton - Boys basketball recap

Yathin Vemula dropped a career-high 28 points to lead South Brunswick to a 76-63 win over Trenton in Monmouth Junction. The hosts trailed by a point at intermission but outscored Trenton 44-30 in the second half and improved to 14-7. Vemula had nine field goals and 10 free throws in...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Camden Catholic over Winslow - Girls basketball recap

Aaryn Battle went for 20 points for Camden Catholic in its 74-50 victory against Winslow in Atco. Kassidy Thompson (13) and Sarah Johnson (11) also registered double figures for Camden Catholic (17-4). Aiyonna Alexander led Winslow (6-13) with 15 points as Jadah Mangum and Lashay Shaw managed 11 and 10...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Barnegat over East Brunswick Tech - Boys basketball recap

Shikeith Gordon had 14 points to guide Barnegat in its 54-42 win against East Brunswick Tech in East Brunswick. Cole Toddlings and Johnnel Johnson posted nine points each for Barnegat (5-18). Ryan Sutton accounted for 14 points, three assists and one rebound for East Brunswick Tech (4-15), which saw Scott...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Kingsway over Rancocas Valley

Jadan Martin-Cooper had 21 points to help lead Kingsway to a 60-51 win over Rancocas Valley on Monday in Woolwich Township. Kingsway outscored Rancocas Valley 25-10 in the second quarter to lead 39-23 at the half on the way to the win. Martin-Cooper’s point total was a season high, surpassing...
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: East Orange over Payne Tech

Nahum Lewis had 23 points for East Orange in a 63-50 win over Payne Tech on Monday in Newark. It was the senior Lewis’s sixth 20-point game of the season. Lewis has scored as many as 26 points this season, reaching that number at West Orange on Jan. 17.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Saddle River Day over Pope John - Boys Basketball recap (PHOTOS)

Parker Neuenhaus starred for Saddle River Day with 22 points and seven rebounds in its 63-58 win over Pope John in Sparta. Richard Machado added 17 points, five rebounds four assists and four steals for Saddle River Day, which led 40-25 at halftime. David Alexandre chipped in with 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the victory.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Nottingham over Medford Tech - Boys Basketball recap (PHOTOS)

J.P. Dickerson recorded 14 points for Nottingham in its 52-45 win over Medford Tech in Trenton. Joe Lemly added 12 points for Nottingham, which outscored Medford Tech 17-9 in the third quarter after trailing 21-19 at halftime. Nesta Rice paced Medford Tech with 15 points. The N.J. High School Sports...
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: No. 13 Ewing downs Trenton for 9th straight win

Sophomore Joi Johnson tallied 21 points and 10 rebounds along with four blocks while sophomore Rhian Stokes recorded 17 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and 11 steals to lead No. 13 Ewing to a 71-21 win over Trenton in Ewing. Senior Jamie Allen nabbed 12 rebounds while sophomore Te’Yala Delfosse...
TRENTON, NJ
