North Star Academy over Belleville - Boys basketball recap

Sophomore Grace Kinum had a career-high 29 points to help lead New Providence, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 53-43 win over Oak Knoll on Monday in New Providence. The total surpassed by seven points her previous career best of 22 set on Feb. 24, 2021 against Westfield.

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO