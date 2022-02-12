LA Thieves take down New York Subliners in Royalty’s Call of Duty League debut

International mega-gallery Pace has announced a ‘union’ with local Los Angeles gallery Kayne Griffin. Pace’s CEO and president Marc Glimcher issued a statement alongside Maggie Kayne and Bill Griffin to confirm that the LA space would become Pace’s next outpost and flagship gallery on the West Coast. This latest space joins Pace’s growing list of galleries around the world in New York, London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, Palo Alto, East Hampton and Palm Beach. Kayne and Griffin, already having had a working relationship with Pace for five years in collaborations on exhibitions showing works by James Turrell, Jo Baer, Mary Corse, Agnes Martin and Louise Nevelson, will remain as stewards of the new LA space working to develop Pace’s diverse channels, including its public events programme ‘Pace Live’. Pace LA will open in April 2022.
