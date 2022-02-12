ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

LA Thieves take down New York Subliners in Royalty’s Call of Duty League debut

By Justin Binkowski
dotesports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Thieves picked up their first victory of the 2022 Call of Duty League regular season tonight against the winless New York Subliners. This was only the Thieves’ second online match of the regular season, coming off a 3-1 loss to the Atlanta FaZe on Feb. 6. But the...

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Online qualifier match results for 2022 Call of Duty League Major One

On Aug. 22, the Atlanta FaZe were crowned the 2021 Call of Duty League champions. And now, over five months later, the 2022 CDL season is finally about to begin. The professional Vanguard season will kick off with three weeks of online qualifier matches leading up to the first Major LAN event of 2022. The league’s 12 franchises will play predetermined matches “to ensure a fair distribution of matchups,” according to the CDL.
VIDEO GAMES
Dallas News

2022 Call of Duty League Power Rankings: Week 1

The wait is almost over as the regular season of the Call of Duty League arrives this weekend. OpTic Texas, which had a strong showing in scrimmages in the offseason, will play the London Royal Ravens at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and then the Minnesota Rokkr at 5 p.m. Sunday. Here...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Boston Breach take down Los Angeles Guerrillas in first Call of Duty League match

In an entertaining back-and-forth series, the Boston Breach were able to close the door on a potential comeback from the Los Angeles Guerillas and win the series 3-2. The win gives Boston its first win as an organization in its first-ever Call of Duty League match. The Breach held a commanding 4-0 lead in the final Search and Destroy on Berlin before Los Angeles brought it all the way back to 5-4, with Boston ultimately clutching up in the 10th round for the win.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
dotesports.com

Sources: New York Subliners looking to replace Neptune in starting lineup

Just two matches into the 2022 Call of Duty League season, the New York Subliners are already looking to make a roster change. The franchise is close to signing a replacement for sophomore player Neptune, according to multiple sources. Neptune made his CDL debut last season for the Florida Mutineers...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Here are the 2022 Call of Duty League standings

The Call of Duty League is back for its third season, this time with the top players in the world taking the fight to World War II in Call of Duty: Vanguard. There are plenty of returning stars along with some new faces who are set to make a name for themselves, and the action is sure to be intense whether the games are played online or at LAN events throughout North America in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
dotesports.com

How to watch the OpTic Texas Call of Duty: Warzone $100K tournament

The biggest name in competitive Call of Duty will be teaming up with Activision for a $100,000 Warzone event. The Call of Duty League franchise OpTic Texas, led by the legends at OpTic Gaming, will run the two-day show on Feb. 15 and 16 in Call of Duty: Warzone, the free-to-play battle royale. The action will kick off just one day after season two in Vanguard and Warzone begins.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

2022 Call of Duty League Commences

The Call of Duty franchise is never far from the news headlines. Scrutiny of the franchise in an age where digital technology is central to the development of society is ongoing. The news that Microsoft has brought out Call of Duty publishers Activision Blizzard poses many questions about the future direction for the gaming goliath. Will Microsoft look to tie all future Call of Duty iterations to the Microsoft XBOX or boost its profits from sales of this extraordinary title? It is too early to conclude either way and is something that is bound to be exercising the thoughts of avid fans of the first-player shooter.
NFL
artreview.com

Pace opens new LA space; New York curator leaves for The Shed

International mega-gallery Pace has announced a ‘union’ with local Los Angeles gallery Kayne Griffin. Pace’s CEO and president Marc Glimcher issued a statement alongside Maggie Kayne and Bill Griffin to confirm that the LA space would become Pace’s next outpost and flagship gallery on the West Coast. This latest space joins Pace’s growing list of galleries around the world in New York, London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, Palo Alto, East Hampton and Palm Beach. Kayne and Griffin, already having had a working relationship with Pace for five years in collaborations on exhibitions showing works by James Turrell, Jo Baer, Mary Corse, Agnes Martin and Louise Nevelson, will remain as stewards of the new LA space working to develop Pace’s diverse channels, including its public events programme ‘Pace Live’. Pace LA will open in April 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Subliners#London Royal Ravens#Kkr#Los Angeles Guerrillas#The Los Angeles Thieves#The Atlanta Faze#The Seattle Surge#Cdl#Dot Esports#Canadian#Lat#Saugaroyalty#Nysl#Gavutu Control#K Ds
dotesports.com

Season 2 is now live in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

It’s time to pop off and grind, Call of Duty gamers. Season two is now live in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. Both games receive a litany of content today behind the theme of Armored War Machines and a slew of quality-of-life updates to help fix bugs, glitches, and issues that have been plaguing the titles over recent weeks and months.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

FaZe Clan dominate Pool B, Spacestation falter at HCS Anaheim

The North American Regional Finals of the Halo Championship Series kicked off today in Anaheim, California, with pool play that will decide the state of Saturday’s championship bracket. Pool D, featuring teams such as Pioneers and eUnited, was thought to be the pool of death ahead of the weekend,...
ANAHEIM, CA
WWD

Forte Forte Opens First U.S. Store in L.A.

On Tuesday, Italian advanced contemporary label Forte Forte is opening its first U.S. store on Melrose Place in Los Angeles. The boutique was designed by Giada Forte and her partner, art director Robert Vattilana, on the buzzy shopping thoroughfare that also boasts Chloé, Balmain, Isabel Marant, Marni, Irene Neuwirth and LoveShackFancy stores.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
dotesports.com

9 best Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Limited Blue Common and Uncommon cards

Blue decks in Limited look to build incremental advantages over the course of the game to control the battlefield and win with a large finisher or several evasive Creatures. Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty gives Blue a more aggressive gameplan in its color pairs by making it a key color in Ninja and Vehicle archetypes. These strategies are focused on applying pressure in the combat step while disrupting the opponent’s strategy at key points in the match.
HOBBIES
dotesports.com

Reigning champs C9 narrowly beat resurgent Fnatic at HCS Anaheim day 2

With only G2 Esports and Pioneers seen as potential competition in the winners’ semifinals, tournament underdog Fnatic took an unprepared Cloud9 roster all the way to five games in an electric matchup for the HCS winners bracket round two today. The series ended with a 3-2 victory for C9, but the outcome showed strength fans didn’t expect from Fnatic.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy