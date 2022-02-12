LA Thieves take down New York Subliners in Royalty’s Call of Duty League debut

The Call of Duty franchise is never far from the news headlines. Scrutiny of the franchise in an age where digital technology is central to the development of society is ongoing. The news that Microsoft has brought out Call of Duty publishers Activision Blizzard poses many questions about the future direction for the gaming goliath. Will Microsoft look to tie all future Call of Duty iterations to the Microsoft XBOX or boost its profits from sales of this extraordinary title? It is too early to conclude either way and is something that is bound to be exercising the thoughts of avid fans of the first-player shooter.

