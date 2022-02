The nominees for the 19th Korean Music Awards are already out! Also known as the "Korean GRAMMY," who do you think will be chosen by music critics?. This year marks the 19th anniversary of the Korean Popular Music Awards, also known as KMA, which focuses on the "musical achievement" of songs and albums released this year. Among Korean musicians and artists, various idols were also nominated in the K-pop category, drawing attention.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO